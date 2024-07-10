The Motivation Excellence Team Mourns the Loss of Leader David Jobes

CHICAGO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The loss of David Jobes will be felt by all who worked alongside him at Motivation Excellence. As a leader in the performance improvement and incentive industry, David helped create an award-winning culture, as well as a competitive and long-standing company in a niche community. Motivation Excellence is 39 years old, with David being an integral part of it for the last 32 years.

The Motivation Excellence team mourns the loss of Owner & CEO David Jobes. Post this David Jobes standing in the cafe space of the Motivation Excellence headquarters in Schaumburg, IL, 2021. David was highly involved in designing the entire space using vegan and eco-friendly materials.

David bought Motivation Excellence six years ago, after serving as long-time President. While leading the company he molded the culture of the business to reflect his values of respect, integrity, trust, exceeding expectations, charity, collaboration and environmental stewardship.

Award Winning

David made it a goal to be an employer of choice when he purchased the company in 2018. Since that time, Motivation Excellence has been honored with six years of being named a Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® recipient, both locally and nationally.

He was thrilled when his team recently won back-to-back Society for Incentive Travel Excellence (SITE) Crystal Awards for outstanding travel programs too. He believed that when his people felt secure and valued, their clients ultimately benefited from it. Thinking like an owner and treating everyone with respect were hallmarks David preached to his team.

A New Work Environment

David moved the company's Schaumburg, IL headquarters in 2020. The new building offered upgraded amenities and the ability to build out a dream work environment. He worked closely with his designer to create a collaborative, open workspace that included eco-friendly and vegan materials from the ceiling tiles to the coasters in the meeting rooms.

Expansion

At the end of 2021, David purchased VIKTOR Incentives & Meetings. The newly-merged companies quickly became one team with two locations. Under his leadership, everyone at Motivation Excellence exudes the work ethic and shared values to create programs that Inspire Extraordinary Performance.

Legacy

As the driving force behind constantly improving company culture and client experiences, he inspired those he worked with to be lifelong learners and strive for the next level in personal and professional growth areas. Under his direction the company donated more than $100,000 to various charities, most of which were hand-selected by his employees. He was especially pleased to help support Ingage Unlimited, an international volunteer training organization that sends groups to impoverished locations throughout the world to provide training in the areas of education, healthcare, business and leadership development.

His team will continue David's legacy through exemplary service to their clients, each other, and the community. The entire Motivation Excellence team sends their deepest sympathies to his family.

Contact:

Sky Z. Capriolo

[email protected]

847 275-3931

SOURCE Motivation Excellence, Inc.