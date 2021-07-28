The Motley Fool And UserWay Team Up To Make Financial Choices More Accessible

WILMINGTON, Del., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UserWay Inc. , a leading company specializing in web accessibility technologies, announced today that its Accessibility Widget will be used by The Motley Fool, the leading financial news provider read by more than 50 million people monthly. UserWay's AI-Powered Accessibility Widget offers a variety of opt-in accessibility and usability enhancements to Fool.com's visitors, in addition to automatically ensuring that the website is aligned at all times with the latest Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG).

The Motley Fool has long been devoted to ensuring accessibility and tending to the needs of its diverse users. "We made a commitment to accessibility some years ago and completely updated the code on The Motley Fool website accordingly," Chris Harris, Director of Accessibility at The Motley Fool, said. Yet many common health considerations present difficulties to users in navigating websites — even if they are coded in an accessible manner. Dyslexia, for example, affects 20 percent of the population, while vision loss affects 13 percent . People with these (and other) types of disabilities require solutions that go beyond well coded websites. "The Motley Fool team was seeking a solution that would help us be as inclusive as possible in supporting our users on their journey to becoming smarter, happier, and richer," Chris continued.

UserWay's AI-Powered Accessibility Widget offers a collection of useful tools, including a reading guide, built-in dictionary, and screen reader. Additionally, a dyslexia-friendly font is available with one click. A set of color contrast adjustments can be found for people with vision impairments and offers light contrast, dark contrast, desaturation or color inversion. Users can mix-and-match enhancements for optimal usability and accessibility.

The widget, which is easily integrated on any website by adding just a single line of code, also works behind the scenes to assure the site remains compliant with WCAG requirements — even as the guidelines, or The Motley Fool platform, are updated and changed. When a user triggers an enhancement, the selection is recorded without collecting any data on the user so their privacy is not compromised.

"The Motley Fool platform allows investors to make data-driven financial decisions by providing investment information and analysis," Chris explained. "We are applying a similar data-driven approach to accessibility and design, by collecting anonymized data from the UserWay widget on the most common ways that users are adjusting the site interface, and then adapting the platform design accordingly. Our partnership with UserWay takes The Motley Fool's accessibility initiative to the next level," Chris concluded.

"The Motley Fool has made accessibility a priority, going beyond basic compliance to achieve an inclusive experience for all of its users," Allon Mason, CEO and founder of UserWay, said. "I'm happy that UserWay is able to play such an important role in Fool.com's initiative."

About UserWay

UserWay is the #1 global digital accessibility leader, committed to enabling the fundamental human right of digital accessibility for everyone. UserWay radically simplifies a website's ability to become fully accessible and ADA compliant by embedding just a single line of code. The UserWay widget has been installed on more than 1 million websites and is relied upon by more than 60 million users with disabilities. With UserWay's CaaS (Compliance as a Service) technology, website owners can effortlessly reach compliance with WCAG 2.1, ADA, EN 301-549 and Section 508 regulations, as required by US and international governmental and regulatory bodies.

SOURCE UserWay

Related Links

https://userway.org/

