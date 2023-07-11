The Motor Carrier Insurance Education Foundation (MCIEF) Appoints Dave Heller as Thomas Ruke Fellow

The announcement was unveiled at the largest MCIEF Western Conference on record

FT. MYERS, Fla., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Motor Carrier Insurance Education Foundation (MCIEF), a nonprofit foundation that educates insurance professionals serving the transportation industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dave Heller as their newest Thomas Ruke Fellow. This prestigious appointment was unveiled during the highly successful 2023 MCIEF Western Conference, which marked their largest Western Conference to date.

Mr. Heller joins an esteemed group of only four other Thomas Ruke Fellows, including Bridgette Blitch, Shareholder at Blitch Westley Barrette, S.C.; Rob Moseley, Founding Partner at Moseley Marcinak Law Group LLP; Dan Murray, Senior Vice President at The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI); and J.W. Taylor, Managing Member at Taylor Johnson. Dan Murray and J.W. Taylor were also in attendance at the Western Conference, where Dave Heller's exceptional contributions were recognized.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dave as our newest Thomas Ruke Fellow," says Tommy Ruke, Founder of MCIEF. "His experience and dedication to the trucking industry make him a valuable addition to our honorable group and will further strengthen MCIEF's mission to provide comprehensive education and foster knowledge in the field of motor carrier insurance."

In his current role as the Senior Vice President of Safety and Government Affairs for the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), Dave is responsible for communicating and interpreting all trucking-related regulations to the TCA membership and congressional representatives on Capitol Hill.

The MCIEF Western Conference, held May 17-19 in Phoenix, AZ, witnessed a remarkable gathering of western MCIEF members and non-members. Attendees had the opportunity to earn state continuing education credits and network with transportation insurance professionals. MCIEF's 2023 Annual Conference on October 3-6 in Orlando, FL promises to be another highly anticipated event.

MCIEF congratulates Dave Heller on his appointment as a Thomas Ruke Fellow and welcomes him to this highly regarded group.

About MCIEF

The Motor Carrier Insurance Education Foundation (MCIEF) was formed in 2012 as a nonprofit foundation. Its purpose is to educate insurance professionals serving the transportation industry through a vast offering of learning opportunities, including an exclusive designation program. MCIEF also hosts in-person meetings to provide networking and share news from this unique space.

For more information, please visit mcief.org

