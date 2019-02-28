NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing stringency in emission norms and fleet level regulations boost the production and sales of EVs which will drive the motor lamination market.



The motor lamination market is estimated to grow from USD 12.6 billion in 2018 to USD 18.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.76%. Increase in emission and fleet level regulations has pushed OEMs to produce and sell electric vehicles, thereby increasing the demand for motors and hence, motor laminations proving to be the major reason for this market growth.



Bonding Lamination technique is estimated to be the fastest growing motor lamination market, by technology.

Motor laminations are made of thin steel sheets stacked together.These lamination sheets are stacked using different technologies such as welding, stacking, and bonding.



Among these technologies, bonding technology leads to higher precision and reduces eddy current losses.Bonding lamination technology is expected to eventually replace other methods as it leads to thinner lamination and thereby, reduces the overall weight of the motor.



It is also expected to increase the winding slots in the motors.The larger motors such as traction motor or motors with a diameter more than 100 mm can be effectively stacked with the help of this technology.



In this technique instead of dots, the entire surface is bonded. As per the industry expert, bonding technology is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Passenger Car is expected to maintain the largest share in the motor lamination market by vehicle type.

Due to increasing environmental concerns, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are striving hard to meet the stringent emission norms and safety regulations by focusing on the overall reduction in the weight of a vehicle.The automotive safety norms are evolving in developing countries due to upcoming legislation for active and passive safety systems, which mandate the installation of safety systems in passenger cars.



This has led to the mandatory fitment of safety features such as ABS and airbags in passenger vehicles.This would increase the requirement of safety motors.



With the increased production of vehicles, especially passenger cars, the demand for motors is projected to grow in the coming years.This is due to the rising emission norms because of which OEMs are reducing the overall vehicle weight and mechanical linkages by using mechatronics and motors.



As the passenger cars are estimated to be equipped with more comfort and safety features, the motor lamination market for the passenger car segment is projected to be the largest during the forecast period.



Asia Oceania is estimated to be the largest and the fastest in the motor lamination market during the forecast period.

The motor lamination industry has witnessed substantial growth, particularly in emerging economies such as China and India. Asia Oceania is expected to witness an annual growth of 4.60% of the vehicle production, whereas the overall global growth rate is expected to be 4.48% during the next 8 years. The region has witnessed growth in the motor lamination demand due to increasing demand for electric vehicles and production of regular ICE vehicles where the motor numbers are increasing owing to increasing features. Also, many international companies have increased their presence in this region. For instance, Tempel, expanded its facilities in China. It added a 25000-sq. ft. warehouse, a new core assembly line, and introduced the Oracle computer system for all manufacturing processes. Hence, due to increased demand and the presence of key players, the Asia Oceania market is estimated to be the largest and fastest during the forecast period.

• By Company Type: Tier I - 30%, Tier II - 40%, and OEMs - 30%

• By Designation: C level - 40%, D level – 30%, Others– 30%

• By Region: Asia Pacific - 40%, Europe - 30%, North America - 20%, RoW- 10%



Note: **Others includes sales, marketing, and product managers.

*Tier I are system suppliers to OEM, Tier II are component suppliers to Tier I, and OEMs are vehicle manufacturers.



The motor lamination market is consolidated and dominated by a few global players. The key players in the market are Alinabal (US), Lamination Specialties (US), Pitti Engineering (India), Euro Group (Italy), Partzsch Elektromotoren E.K.(Germany), Wingard & Co. (US), Tempel (US), Laser Technologies (US), Lawkim Motors Group(India), and R. Bourgeois (France). The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the motor lamination market, with their company profiles, SWOT analysis of the top 5 companies, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Research Coverage

The motor lamination market has been segmented on the basis of application (performance, comfort, and safety), by motor type (electric water pump, radiator cooling fan motor, electronic throttle valve control motor, electronic variable gear ratio motor, motor for electric variable valve timing, variable nozzle turbo motor, pedal motor, electric power steering motor, wiper motor, starter motor, pedal motor, fuel pump motor, power antenna motor, motor for air conditioner, door mirror motor, power window motor, tilt steering column motor, blower motor, power seat motor, electric sunroof motor, door closer motor, and cruise control motor, adaptive front light motor, electronic stability control motor, abs motor, and electronic parking brake), by technology (bonding, welding, and others), by material (CRNO, CRNGO, and others), by vehicle type (passenger car, LCV, bus, and truck ), by electric vehicle type (BEVs, HEVs and PHEVs) and region [Asia Oceania (China, Japan, South Korea, and India), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe), North America (US, Canada, and Mexico), and Rest of the world (Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, and Rest of RoW).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:



This report provides insights with reference to the following points:

• Market Size, by application category: The report offers in-depth market sizing and forecast up to 2025 in terms of value, by application category (performance, comfort, and safety)

• Market Size, by motor type: The report offers in-depth market sizing (volume & value) and forecast up to 2025, by motor type such as (wiper motor, starter motor, power window motor, tilt steering column motor, blower motor, cruise control motor, ABS motor, and electronic parking brake motor with a total of 26 motor types covered.

• The report provides "market share" of the leading players in the motor lamination market.

• The report provides "competitive leadership mapping" that profiles key players as visionary leaders, innovators, dynamic differentiators, and emerging companies.

• The report also provides "Revenue Impact" section that helps the motor lamination manufacturers to understand the key impacting factors for the motor lamination market.

• Market Development: The report provides comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets for motor lamination across regions.

• Product Development/Innovation: The report gives detailed insights into R&D activities, upcoming technologies, and new product launches in the motor lamination market.



