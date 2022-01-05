THE MOTOROLA MA1 WIRELESS CAR ADAPTER FOR ANDROID AUTO™ LAUNCHES TODAY

The Motorola MA1 is a plug and play adapter that integrates with Android Auto. With wireless access to Android Auto, users can get things done with their voice to keep their focus on driving. Easily send messages, get directions, control media and more. Just say "Hey Google" to get started.

Android Auto is available on more than 100 million cars today - many of which require connecting a mobile device to the vehicle infotainment system using a USB cable. The Motorola MA1 is an ideal solution for drivers who want to experience a seamless wireless connection but do not have the factory-supplied technology that allows them to do so.

"Motorola strives to simplify our customers' lives through innovative technology that seamlessly integrates into everyday life," says Dave Carroll, Executive Director Strategic Brand Partnerships at Motorola. "The Motorola MA1 eliminates the need to plug your phone into your car's infotainment system every time you get in your car, allowing for easy access to your favorite navigation apps."

Motorola MA1 features include:

Fast media transmission (5 GHz WiFi for wireless Android Auto)

Direct USB plug-in to existing Android Auto-enabled vehicles

Fast automatic connection using Bluetooth

Lightweight, sleek design

The Motorola MA1 is available starting January 28, 2022; MSRP $89.95. Available at https://www.motorolasound.com and retailers nationwide. To wirelessly use Android Auto on your car display, your car must be compatible with Android Auto, and you must have a compatible Android smartphone running Android 11 or higher, with an active data plan. Check Android Auto compatibility with your car at: www.android.com/auto/compatibility/

About SGW Global

SGW Global specializes in the manufacture, design, sales and distribution of a wide array of consumer electronic products and services. Working with leading technology innovators, we pride ourselves on the creation of world-class award-winning designs and solutions. With a 30-year track record of quality and on time delivery, we partner with dynamic pioneers at the forefront of technological change in a constantly evolving market.

In a partnership with Motorola Mobility LLC that has already existed for more than 10 years, SGW Global are the global1 licensee of the Motorola brand for Personal Audio2, Nursery3 and Telephony4 products.

As a truly global operation, we have our Corporate HQ along with our own manufacturing facilities in China, a dedicated Sales Operation Centre in the US, a European Operations Centre in the UK, and a worldwide sales and distribution network. For more information, visit www.sgwglobal.com

SGW Global is a trading name of Meizhou Guo Wei Electronics Co., Ltd.

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola's Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by partnering with dynamic companies who offer unique, high quality products that enrich consumer's lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC. and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2020 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

Google, Android, and Android Auto are trademarks of Google LLC.

1 Personal Audio license excludes India and Telephony license excludes South America

2 Personal Audio products include wired and wireless in-ear and over-ear headphones, true wireless (TWS) and portable wireless speakers.

3 Nursery products include connected and non-connected audio and video baby monitors, soothers, sleep monitors, projectors, thermometers, scales, humidifiers, and air purifiers.

4 Telephony products include corded and cordless home telephones, corded and cordless business telephones and fixed wireless telephones.

