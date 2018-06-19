The Motz Corporation Named To Forbes' 2018 Small Giants List For Valuing Greatness Over Growth

Founded in 1977 and serving the high-performance natural and synthetic turf markets, The Motz Corporation is one of the most recognized and highly respected turf system specialists in the world. Celebrating more than 40 years in the industry, this employee owned company proudly stands behind their products and services to ensure long-lasting, prosperous relationships with their valued customer base. The Motz Corporation is the parent company to multiple business units, including The Motz Group and USGreentech.

In its third year running, Forbes, in partnership with the Small Giants Community, recognizes 25 small-to-medium sized businesses that standout because they emphasize greatness over growth. Like The Motz Corporation, each of these organizations are privately-owned, at least ten years of age, financially favorable, and are chosen based on their commitment to their industry, their community, and their people.

The Motz Corporation's leadership team was immediately drawn to the principals and beliefs of the Small Giants Community. Focused on companies that are driven by true trailblazers, Small Giants Community believes that success is about growing a business with purpose. Their organization emphasizes the importance of companies immersing in one's community and discovering the areas in which they can impact.

The Motz Corporation places great emphasis on five guiding principles: Championship Quality, Integrity, Think Like an Owner, Innovation, and Self Enrichment, shared Joe Motz, Chief Executive Officer. "There is nothing more important to me and my team than leading with heart. At The Motz Corporation, we make process changes and critical decisions based on compassion, intent, and people's best interests in mind," he explains. "Our strategic objectives are developed and driven by the direct impact in which they will have on our team, our customers, and our community. Building a relationship with the Small Giants Community and officially becoming a Forbes' Small Giant has been such a prestigious honor. We are very grateful and humbled by this recognition."

The Motz Corporation is committed to further fostering their connection with the Small Giants Community, and continuing to embrace their Small Giant title by exercising growth through purpose.

ABOUT THE MOTZ GROUP: For over 40 years, The Motz Group has been committed to leaving a lasting legacy with every field they create. They are synthetic and natural turf specialists, focusing on sports field design, construction, removal, replacement, maintenance and management. Motz has made their name designing innovative and comprehensive performance-based sports field systems, tailored to their customer's specific needs. They build fields from inception to completion with pride, dignity, and the utmost integrity. With quality craftsmanship and proven safety in mind, they are committed to partnering with their customers from groundbreak to replacement, guiding them every step of the way.

ABOUT USGREENTECH: USGreentech focuses on one essential part of the synthetic turf system: the infill. Infill is an integral and necessary component of the synthetic turf system providing stable footing, helping turf fibers stand up tall, and ensuring athletes have a firm, fast and safe system. Backed by more than 40 years of experience in the turf industry, USGreentech understands what it takes to build long-lasting synthetic turf systems with well-vetted components. Their team is made up of Turf Infill Experts who develop progressive infill products for the turf applications ranging from full-sized sports fields to putting greens to residential and commercial lawns.

