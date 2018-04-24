The Motz Corporation Proudly Becomes Employee Owned Through an ESOP Formation

Founded in 1977 and serving the high-performance natural and synthetic turf markets, The Motz Corporation is one of the most recognized and highly respected turf system specialists in the world. Celebrating more than 40 years in the industry, the Company proudly stands behind their products and services to ensure long-lasting, prosperous relationships with their valued customer base. The Motz Corporation is the parent company to multiple business units, including The Motz Group and USGreentech.

Now operating as an ESOP, The Motz Corporation is able to offer employees the opportunity to share beneficial ownership in the Company. "This transition to an ESOP will further drive employee engagement, ensure customer satisfaction, and help attract new talent," explains Joe Motz, founder of The Motz Corporation. The Motz Corporation breeds an award-winning company culture ultimately fueled by its dedicated employees. This shift provides those employees the opportunity to more directly benefit from their efforts.

The Motz Corporation has always placed great emphasis on developing a sustainable organization built on five foundational values: Championship Quality, Integrity, Think Like an Owner, Innovation, and Self Enrichment, according to Motz. "I have spent more than four decades fostering The Motz Corporation and I am grateful for the many milestones achieved. This incredible journey, however, is not one which I've traveled alone. It was made possible because of the strengths, talents, and commitments of our dedicated team members," he says. "It is with appreciation and gratitude that I now share ownership with those who have helped build this organization and will continue to take it to new heights in the future."

The move to an ESOP will not change the management structure of The Motz Corporation. Joe Motz will continue to fulfill his current role as Chief Executive Officer. The Executive Team members will also remain in their roles: Zach Burns, President, The Motz Group; Valerie Webster, President, USGreentech; and Kevin McDonnell, Chief Financial Officer, The Motz Corporation. In addition, the Company will remain committed to promoting a positive and professional work environment where people matter. Motz adds, "This move to an ESOP simply underscores the depth of commitment to our employees and the value we place on partnering with our employee-owners to deliver exceptional service to our customers."

ABOUT THE MOTZ GROUP:

For over 40 years, The Motz Group has been committed to leaving a lasting legacy with every field they create. They are synthetic and natural turf specialists, focusing on sports field design, construction, removal, replacement, maintenance and management. Motz has made their name designing innovative and comprehensive performance-based sports field systems, tailored to their customer's specific needs. They build fields from inception to completion with pride, dignity, and the utmost integrity. With quality craftsmanship and proven safety in mind, they are committed to partnering with their customers from groundbreak to replacement, guiding them every step of the way.

ABOUT USGREENTECH:

USGreentech focuses on one essential part of the synthetic turf system: the infill. Infill is an integral and necessary component of the synthetic turf system providing stable footing, helping turf fibers stand up tall, and ensuring athletes have a firm, fast and safe system. Backed by more than 40 years of experience in the turf industry, USGreentech understands what it takes to build long-lasting synthetic turf systems with well-vetted components. Their team is made up of Turf Infill Experts who develop progressive infill products for the turf applications ranging from full-sized sports fields to putting greens to residential and commercial lawns.

