The Motz Group Welcomes Amy Fouty To Team

"We are delighted to bring in someone that is battle tested with proven experience at the highest level in sports turf design, construction, and management," said Chris Larbes, Director of Sales at Motz. "Amy is going to be able to build on our recent success in MLS, MLB, NFL and the collegiate market to bring our innovative sports turf solutions, as well as our industry leading vacuum/ventilation system AirPAT , to facility owners across the country."

Serving as Head Groundskeeper at the University of Michigan and Athletic Turf Manager at Michigan State University, Amy developed close relationships and worked directly with the coaches and teams at both programs. With her transition to Assistant Athletic Director for Projects, Facilities, and Operations at Michigan State, the hands-on experiences with activities and programs on campus allowed Amy to continue to grow her high level of understanding of what is important when it comes to optimal field performance.

"One of the things that drew me to this role with Motz is the company's work hard, play hard mentality," Amy said. "The organization has been a leader in modernizing the turfgrass industry since its inception. The team consists of very knowledgeable, team-focused, and goal-oriented individuals. We're building something for the future, which is exciting for me to be a part of."

Prior to joining Motz, Amy most recently served as the General Manager at Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Florida. As a long-time member of national and regional turf manager associations and a nationally recognized speaker, Amy's continued connection to the pulse of the industry and as a subject-matter expert will allow further advancement in innovations of first-class operations.

Amy brings with her years of experience in leadership and volunteer positions in various industry trade organizations including the Michigan Turf Managers Association President from 2001-2004 and the Michigan Turfgrass Foundation President in 2018. She has been a STMA Certified Sports Field Manager since 2003 and was the 2012 recipient of the STMA Dick Ericson Founders Award. For the National Sports Turf Managers Association, Amy served on the Board of Directors from 2007 to 2009 as well as various other committees throughout the years including the Ethics, Membership, Bylaws, Organizational Strategic Planning, Scholarship and Chapter Relations committees.

About The Motz Group:

The Motz Group has been building world-class sports fields; both national and internationally, for over 40 years. They have earned their global reputation through trailblazing innovation and an uncompromised commitment to quality. The Motz Group specializes in high-performance natural and synthetic sports field design, construction, removal, replacement, maintenance, and management. Athletes involved in the NFL, MLB, NCAA, MLS, Olympics, and World Cup have competed on Motz's surfaces. Their globally recognized products include the world-renowned turf system, Eclipse®, as well as the comprehensive natural grass root zone management system, AirPAT®. In addition, Motz offers a line of professional-grade synthetic turf systems. For more information, please visit themotzgroup.com.

