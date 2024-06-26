The Mount Kisco Surgery Center LLC d/b/a The Ambulatory Surgery Center of Westchester -Notice of Data Security Incident

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mount Kisco Surgery Center LLC d/b/a The Ambulatory Surgery Center of Westchester ("ASCW"), has learned of a data security incident that may have impacted data belonging to certain current and former employees and patients.

On November 3, 2023, ASCW discovered unusual activity in one employee's email account. Upon discovering this activity, it immediately took steps to secure the account. ASCW also engaged a digital forensics and incident response firm to conduct an investigation to determine why any data within the mailbox may have been affected. The investigation determined that certain files stored within the email accounts were accessed between October 23, 2023, and November 3, 2023.

ASCW then undertook a comprehensive review of the potentially affected data. On May 30, 2024, ASCW identified that certain individuals' personal and/or protected health information was contained in the account. The potentially affected information may include individuals' names, Social Security numbers, driver's license or state identification numbers, dates of birth, medical information, including diagnosis information, treatment information, and prescription information, and health insurance information, including claim information and health insurance ID numbers, and financial account information. On June 26, 2024, ASCW provided written notification of the incident via US mail to impacted individuals.

ASCW has implemented additional measures to enhance network security and minimize the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future.

ASCW has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday between 9am – 9pm EST and can be reached at 1-888-715-8252.

ASCW is located at 34 S. Bedford Rd., Mount Kisco, NY 10549.

SOURCE The Mount Kisco Surgery Center LLC d/b/a The Ambulatory Surgery Center of Westchester