'The Mountain and The Goat' Strives to Inspire a Generation of Resourceful Children

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Poetti Publishing will be releasing its first book The Mountain and The Goat on July 28. The Mountain and The Goat is written by first-time author and founder of Poetti Publishing Siamak Taghaddos and illustrated by Zachary Cain.

We are living in uncertain times with COVID-19 closing schools again for the fall. Many parents are worried that their children are getting left behind. Siamak created The Mountain and The Goat as a way to encourage children of all ages to develop values of creative problem-solving and inspire a generation of resourceful children, a topic that many parents are seeking while school is moving into the home.

The Mountain and The Goat is a modern-day children's fable designed to plant the seed of resourcefulness and take-action mentality in children. Parents can use Siamak's book as a way to foster a healthy line of communication as well as build their kids' emotional intelligence and encourage them to always have creativity, curiosity, confidence, trust, and kindness.

"Growing up, my father taught me an old Persian poem that had a profound impact on my life. It taught me to seize the opportunities that life throws at us and to always be resourceful. Small actions lead to bigger and better results and I hope this book helps spark a lifetime of progression," said Siamak Taghaddos.

The Mountain and The Goat is currently available for pre-order and will be available for purchase from Amazon on July 28. For all media inquiries, please contact Heather DeSantis at [email protected] for more information or interviews or to request a copy.

About the Author

Siamak Taghaddos is also the founder of multiple companies, including Grasshopper, Chargify, and SuperFat, as well as National Entrepreneurs' Day. At 23, Siamak was named MA Young Entrepreneur of the Year by the U.S. Small Business Association and, at 25, he became one of the youngest CEOs to reach the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing companies. He's been named in Businessweek's "5 Under 25," Inc. Magazine's "30 Under 30," and The Boston Business Journal's "40 Under 40" lists. Siamak has been featured in various entrepreneurship textbooks and various media outlets including CNN, Fox Business, Forbes, and Bloomberg.

