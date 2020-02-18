The Mountain Trike Company Selects Flowlens Cloud Manufacturing Software to Support Growth

Tim Morgan, MD and Inventor at The Mountain Trike Company explains more. "As demand for our products has grown worldwide, our manual ways of working are no longer fit for purpose. Our all-terrain mobility products are made up of several sub-assemblies with their own bill of materials, and staying on top of the stock requirements has become a particular challenge.

With growth in orders, our combination of spreadsheets, CRM, Sage 50 and manual processes create bottlenecks and time-consuming admin to stay on top of stock levels, purchasing and the resulting paperwork. This requires much human input, and we want to free up time for our team to focus on customers.

Having surveyed the market, we identified Flowlens as providing the right combination of cloud-based MRP assembly software, built-in CRM capabilities, workflow reporting, and integration with Sage 50 accounts."

Rich Dale, CEO of Flowlens added: "Flowlens was designed for growing manufacturing businesses like The Mountain Trike Company. Integrating processes to provide better visibility of potential problems and stock demand. The built-in CRM means customer interactions, billing and after-sales service are captured, creating a single platform for the business to work from. Our Implementation Team are now working with Mountain Trike on a staged roll-out process, and we're looking forward to seeing the early benefits this delivers for the business."

Mountain Trike all terrain wheelchairs enable customers to have access to the great outdoors with the freedom to roam off the beaten track. Visit mountaintrike.com for more info.

Flowlens integrated manufacturing CRM and MRP software is designed for small manufacturers of equipment, machinery and plant, replacing spreadsheets and disjointed manual processes. Visit flowlens.com for more info.

