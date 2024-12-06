The Mounting Oceanic Pollution Crisis Underlines Arctic Blue's Sustainable Approach to Business

Ocean Pollution Is a Deeply Disturbing and Expansive Issue. Arctic Blue's Business Model Offers a Sustainable and Clean Solution to Fish Oil Supplement Production.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's pollution crisis continues to deepen — quite literally — as recent reports are finding pollution in deep sea locations throughout the Tropical Atlantic and Caribbean Sea. This building crisis is making sustainable business operations essential, especially for businesses operating at sea. Arctic Blue represents a commendable model for ocean-based business moving forward.

According to a report by NOAA Ocean Exploration published on November 14, 2024, recent deep-sea expeditions have discovered widespread debris across the ocean floor. These findings include plastic, glass, and metal waste in the Tropical Atlantic and Caribbean Sea beds.

As oceanic pollution continues to gain more attention, companies operating in that environment must commit to sustainable business operations that produce clean products — especially in areas like health and wellness. This is where the Dutch fish oil brand Arctic Blue shines.

"Our fish oil is made from fresh Arctic wild cod that swims in the Barents Sea off the coast of Northern Norway," explains company founder Ludo van de Wiel. "This is one of the cleanest waters in the world, far away from the plastic soup in the Pacific Ocean between Asia and South America."

Van de Wiel points out that sourcing Omega-3-rich fish oil from this area makes his products cleaner, but it doesn't excuse them from doing their part in the fight against oceanic pollution.

"While we can get clean, soft, low-oxidation fish oil from the Barents Sea, it is our responsibility to keep those waters pristine for future generations," he explains. "Our fish oil products come from freshly caught fish filet trimmings, meaning despite their quality, they are a byproduct of other commercial activities and don't add to the oceanic pollution in and of themselves. Our products are also produced by sustainable fisheries and bear the MSC quality mark."

MSC stands for Marine Stewardship Council and is a prestigious sign of sustainability in the world of oceanic commercial business. It recognizes Arctic Blue as a company with principles and values, including sustainability and a desire to preserve the world's waters.

The ocean is under an increasing attack. One of the key ways to address the crisis is for businesses to seek ways to avoid adding to the pressure of pollution. Arctic Blue's sustainable business model demonstrates how to go above and beyond in this area without sacrificing product quality or profitability in the process.

Arctic Blue is a Dutch brand that was created in 2015 by Ludo Van de Wiel and operates out of Utrecht in the Netherlands. The founder and CEO is a fish oil expert with a master's degree in biotechnology from the renowned Dutch Wageningen University (an elite institution that focuses on health, nutrition, and agricultural studies). As a father of three, Van de Wiel wished to find a clean fish oil that could nourish his family without everyone struggling to swallow it in the first place. Arctic Blue is the realization of that wish. The brand's fish oils have an agreeable flavor profile and are sourced from the Arctic (Norway and Alaska) along with algae-based vegan alternatives, marine collagen, and other related products. Learn more at arctic-blue.com.

