The Movember Foundation Honored As Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2018 American Business Awards®

The Stevie® Award accomplishment comes during Mental Health Month, an important awareness moment for the Movember Foundation. Throughout the month, men are encouraged to stay mentally and emotionally healthy, build strong connections, and take actions during hard times. The Foundation, which has funded more than 1,200 groundbreaking men's health projects worldwide, supports the following causes: prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention.

"It is such an honor to be recognized by the esteemed American Business Awards, especially during Mental Health Month," said Terry Norton-Wright, U.S. Country Director of the Movember Foundation. "The Movember Foundation is committed to changing the face of men's health, and winning this award gives us more momentum to continue our work, and help men live happier, healthier, longer lives."

"The nominations submitted for the 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie® Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, President and Founder of the Stevie® Awards.

The Movember Foundation's accolade is in the category of Organization of the Year Non-Profit Medium-Size. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration, and more than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie® Award winners.

Details about The American Business Awards and Movember's award are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About the Movember Foundation

The Movember Foundation has one goal: to stop men dying too young. As the only global charity tackling men's health issues year-round, the foundation supports the following causes: prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention. Since 2003, the support of more than 5 million men and women has funded over 1,200 innovative projects across 20 countries. To donate or learn more, please visit Movember.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

Shanetta McDonald

Movember Foundation

1-310-450-3331

Shanetta.mcdonald@movember.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-movember-foundation-honored-as-gold-stevie-award-winner-in-2018-american-business-awards-300645072.html

SOURCE The Movember Foundation