The Movember Foundation Named Among World's Best Charities As It Climbs NGO Rankings For Fifth Year Running

Known as the 'Ivy League' of the non-profit world, the NGO Advisor rankings aim to identify the top 500 most impactful NGOs (non-governmental organizations) globally. The Movember Foundation, which has funded more than 1,200 groundbreaking projects with a focus on prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention, has gained 34 places since 2013. The Foundation broke into the top 50 for the first time last year.

"It's an honor to be ranked 45th among these highly regarded NGOs from around the globe," said Owen Sharp, CEO of the Movember Foundation. "Innovation, transparency, and impact measurement around our funded programs is of utmost importance to us, as well as our community. We appreciate NGO Advisor's commendation of our work."

NGO Advisor is an independent media organization that highlights innovation, impact, and governance in the non-profit sector. The NGO Advisor Top 500 rankings have been published in Geneva, Switzerland since 2011 and evaluate top NGOs against a rigorous methodology, which includes a set of 165 criteria.

To check out Movember's ranking and detailed scores visit: www.ngoadvisor.net/ong/movember/

About the Movember Foundation

The Movember Foundation has one goal: to stop men dying too young. As the only global charity tackling men's health issues year-round, the foundation supports the following causes: prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention. Since 2003, the support of more than 5 million men and women has funded over 1,200 innovative projects across 20 countries. To donate or learn more, please visit Movember.com.

