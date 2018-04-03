The Movember Foundation Urges Men To 'Know Thy Nuts' For Testicular Cancer Awareness Month

In the U.S., testicular cancer is the most common cancer among young men aged 15-44. It's critically important for men to add self-checks to their regular routine, which can play a key part in survival rates and reducing the likelihood that the cancer will return. So, how do you check your nuts?

To find out what normal feels like for you, try out the Movember Foundation's guide to checking your nuts:

Get steamy. A warm shower will put your nuts in the mood. Roll one nut between thumb and fingers to get to know what's normal. Repeat with the other nut.

If you notice a change in size or shape, a lump that wasn't there before, or if they become painful to touch, see a doctor. Don't panic, but do get it checked out.

"With testicular cancer, it really is so important to understand what feels normal for you, and to go see a doctor if something changes. Most of the time, testicular cancer presents as a lump or pain in the testicle, an increase in size or change in the way a testicle feels," says Sam Gledhill, Global Director Testicular Cancer at the Movember Foundation. "An action as simple as knowing what feels normal and getting some medical advice if things change can, quite literally, save lives."

Terry Norton-Wright, Country Director at the Movember Foundation points out that although most men will have a normal experience after a self-check, there is still a critical need for them to know the facts and be proactive about their health.

"The majority of men who self-check will have nothing to worry about," says Norton-Wright Country Director at the Movember Foundation. "But we want men to know their nuts because those who check their testicles often and go to a doctor when something doesn't feel right are usually left in good standing. We want men to take action for their health to live happier, healthier, longer lives."

9,310 American men will be diagnosed with testicular cancer in 2018. For those men, the Movember Foundation is launching TrueNTH Testicular Cancer, an online resource that provides information tailored to the needs of men at different stages of the disease, and connects them with a community to chat with other men who have been diagnosed.

To access the TrueNTH Testicular Cancer resources, visit: www.truenth-tc.org

