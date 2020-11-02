The Movement Toward Social Justice in Public Health - the 5th Annual California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) Summit Will Take Place Virtually November 6, 13, 20, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA), and Alcohol Justice, are pleased to announce the dates and times for the 5th Annual CAPA Summit - The Movement Toward Social Justice in Public Health. The virtual event will take place this year via Zoom over the first three Fridays in November. #CAPASummit2020 registration is fast and free for CAPA member agencies, and just $10 for qualified non-members for all three days. Pre-registration is required.

"COVID-19 presented us with a major challenge for our annual summit," said Veronica de Lara, Co-Chair of CAPA. "Though we cannot come together with members from throughout the state to celebrate our victories and plan new strategies, I think the virtual turnout will produce unexpected excitement and opportunities for great personal and organizational growth."

Participation will be spread over three successive Fridays beginning this Friday, November 6th. On each Friday there will be two two-hour sessions with the first starting at 9:30 and the second at 12:30.

Summit topics and speakers include:

DAY 1 – Equity, Alcohol Injustice

Chanchanit ( Chancee) Martorell , Thai Community Development Center

, Thai Community Development Center Kandee Lewis , Positive Results Corporation

, Positive Results Corporation Jose Guevara-Johnson , The Wall Las Memorias Project

, The Wall Las Memorias Project Tasha R. Fridia , JD, Tribal Law and Policy Institute

, JD, Tribal Law and Policy Institute Yvette Lopez-Ledesma , The Wilderness Society

, The Wilderness Society Dinora Heredia , A.K.A. Fémina Fatal, Batallones Femeninos

DAY 2 – COVID-19 and Alcohol

Dr. Barbara Ferrer , L.A. County Department of Public Health

Dr. Lello Tesema , L.A. County Department of Public Health Division of Substance Abuse Prevention & Control (SAPC)

, L.A. County Department of Public Health Division of Substance Abuse Prevention & Control (SAPC) Diana Zúñiga, L.A. County Department of Health Services, Alternatives to Incarceration Workgroup

Nicolle Perras , L.A. County Department of Public Health

, L.A. County Department of Public Health Nelly Arias , L.A. County Department of Mental Health

, L.A. County Department of Mental Health Franklin Romero , L.A. County Department of Mental Health

, L.A. County Department of Mental Health Raul M. Herrera, AJUPEME USA - Turtle Island, International Ulama Mesoamerican Hip-Ballgame association

- Turtle Island, International Ulama Mesoamerican Hip-Ballgame association Carson Benowitz-Fredricks , MSPH, CHES, Alcohol Justice

, MSPH, CHES, Alcohol Justice Vanessa Ramirez Garcia , Future Leaders of America

, Future Leaders of America Xavier Flores , Pueblo y Salud, Inc.

DAY 3 – Social Justice-Informed Policy

Antonio Cortez Appling , The Long Beach Poetry Slam

, The Long Beach Poetry Slam Brian "SuperB" Oliva, Multi-title slam champion, Slam Poetry Coach

Kat Magill, 2x National Poetry Slam finalist, HBO Def Jam Poet,

Brenda Villanueva , Co-chair, Los Angeles Drug and Alcohol Policy Alliance

, Co-chair, Los Angeles Drug and Alcohol Policy Alliance Gilbert Mora , MS, Co-chair, California Alcohol Policy Alliance

, MS, Co-chair, California Alcohol Policy Alliance Jorge Castillo, Alcohol Justice

Raul Verdugo , Alcohol Justice

, Alcohol Justice Veronica De Lara , MPA, Co-chair, California Alcohol Policy Alliance

, MPA, Co-chair, California Alcohol Policy Alliance Mayra Jimenez , Alcohol Justice

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us that public health needs to be reevaluated to provide fair access to all, especially for low earning communities and communities of color," stated California Assemblymember Moique Limón. "A pandemic of this magnitude comes with many risks and concerns beyond the virus. Losing a loved one, a job, and not interacting with those around you can be very difficult, and for many, it is challenging to seek help. I applaud CAPA for having conversations about the risk of alcohol abuse during these times and interconnecting social justice with public health as we continue seeing the need for improvement in our system."

"As a project of Alcohol Justice, CAPA has truly developed a dynamic character all its own," said Bruce Lee Livingston, MPP, Executive Director / CEO of Alcohol Justice. "CAPA has provided a strong presence and a unified voice on alcohol policy to many organizations and individuals throughout the state who are deeply concerned about alcohol's influence on their communities. We couldn't be prouder of their leadership role over the past two years in stopping California legislation to expand last call beyond 2 a.m. We look forward to supporting CAPA's continued advocacy in the years to come."

CAPA Member Organizations:

Alcohol Justice Lutheran Office of Public Policy – CA Alcohol-Narcotics Education Foundation of California MFI Recovery Center ADAPP, Inc. Mountain Communities Family Resource Center ADAPT San Ramon Valley National Asian Pacific American Families Against Substance Abuse Bay Area Community Resources National Council on Alcoholism & Drug Dependence – Orange County Behavioral Health Services, Inc. Partnership for a Positive Pomona CA Council on Alcohol Problems Paso por Paso, Inc. CASA for Safe & Healthy Neighborhoods Project SAFER Center for Human Development Pueblo y Salud Center for Open Recovery Reach Out DogPAC of San Francisco San Marcos Prevention Coalition Dolores Huerta Foundation San Rafael Alcohol & Drug Coalition Eden Youth & Family Center SAY San Diego Institute for Public Strategies Saving Lives Drug & Alcohol Coalition FASD Network of Southern CA South Orange County Coalition Friday Night Live Partnership Tarzana Treatment Centers, Inc. Koreatown Youth & Community Center The Wall Las Memorias Project Laytonville Healthy Start UCEPP Social Model Recovery Systems L.A. County Friday Night Live Women Against Gun Violence L.A. Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A.DAPA) Youth For Justice L.A. County Office of Education



CAPA Mission:

The California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) shall unite diverse organizations and communities in California to protect health and safety, and prevent alcohol-related harm through statewide action.

CAPA Platform:

Current core issues leading to specific advocacy and policy change action items.

Raise the price of alcohol through taxes and fees, supporting the "Charge for Harm" concept that the industry should pay for treatment, prevention and all other costs to government.

concept that the industry should pay for treatment, prevention and all other costs to government. Limit alcohol advertising in all media, especially on government-controlled property and where children or targeted populations are exposed.

Make the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control effective, efficient, transparent, and accountable to public health and safety concerns of the community, and not to cater to industry profits and license expediency, through policies that reduce alcohol outlet density and increase funding for alcohol control, regulation, and enforcement.

Eliminate product lines (such as alcopops and malt liquors) oriented to underage youth and vulnerable or targeted populations.

Reduce the allowable blood alcohol content for drivers as "Point .05 Saves Lives"

Improve labelling and out-of-home advertising of all alcohol products to ensure a) no marketing to youth, b) no indications of unsubstantiated health claims, c) display of alcohol content by volume and percentage and d) display of harms.

