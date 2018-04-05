NEW YORK, April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03623788



The mPE market is estimated at USD 4.99 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.98 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.9% between 2018 and 2023. The growth of the mPE market can be attributed to the availability of plastic products at affordable rates and increase in demand for packaging materials. Lack of awareness, availability of cheaper low-quality mPE, and higher capacity to demand ratio are the challenges in the mPE market.



The mLLDPE segment is expected to be the fastest-growing type segment of the mPE market.



Based on type, the mLLDPE segment is expected to be the fastest-growing type segment of the mPE market from 2018 to 2023. mPE resins manufactured have high tensile strength and are used in various industrial products, such as custom marine parts, water tanks, and chemical storage containers as well as consumer products, such as food packaging materials, heavy-duty sacks, and stretch films.



The films segment is the fastest growing application segment of the mPE market.



The films segment is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment of the mPE market. The growth of the mPE market in films application is primarily driven by the demand for mPE films from the packaging sector.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the mPE market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the mPE market during the forecast period both, in terms of both value and volume.The growth of the Asia Pacific mPE market can be attributed to the increasing demand for packaging films from various end-use industries.



China is the largest importer of polyethylene in the Asia Pacific region. The high demand for mPE resins in China and India is contributing to the growth of the mPE market in the Asia Pacific region.



Break-up of profiles of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 15%

• By Designation: C-level – 45%, D-level – 30%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: North America – 40%, Asia Pacific – 35%, Europe – 20%, and RoW – 5%



Furthermore, as a part of qualitative analysis, the report provides a comprehensive overview of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.It also discusses competitive strategies adopted by key market players, such as Dow Chemical (US), ExxonMobil (US).



Chevron Philips (US), LyondellBasell (Netherlands), Total (US), and Borealis (Germany).



Research Coverage:

The mPE market has been segmented based on type, application, and region.The report provides detailed information regarding major factors, such as drivers, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges influencing the growth of the mPE market.



It strategically profiles key players and comprehensively analyzes their market shares and core competencies as well as tracks and analyzes competitive developments, such as partnerships, contracts, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, expansions, new product launches, and research & development activities.



Reasons to buy the report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them the closest approximations of revenues of the mPE market and its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders understand the competitor landscape, gain more insights to better position their businesses, and make suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.



