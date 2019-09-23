The Mr. Coffee® Brand Celebrates National Coffee Day with New Coffeemakers for All Types of Coffee Drinkers

"As a brand, Mr. Coffee® has always kept it simple to make great coffee. We're dedicated to innovations that deliver on the everyday needs of coffee lovers and their unique tastes," says Justin Crout, brand marketing director, Mr. Coffee®. "In honor of National Coffee Day, we are celebrating 3 exciting innovations to improve the at-home coffee experience: a 12-cup coffeemaker with a unique dishwashable design, a pod-free brewer that delivers hot, full-bodied single serve and a 3-in-1 system that brews espresso, single serve and drip coffee all in one compact machine."

The coffeemakers range from $39.99-$229.99 and are available at the retailers outlined below.

Enjoy clean great tasting coffee with the Mr. Coffee® Dishwashable* 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker ($39.99-$54.99) featuring an easy to clean dishwashable design.

Brew clean coffee with an easy to clean dishwashable design that allows the top half of the coffeemaker and all parts in contact with coffee and water to be fully cleaned. Simple to take apart and reassemble to the base. Includes Brew Now and Brew Later Options for coffee when you want it and Grab-a-Cup Auto Pause lets you grab a cup before the brew finishes.



Available at retailers nationwide including Target, Amazon, Best Buy, Meijer, HEB and Walmart.com.

Enjoy great taste with less waste with the Mr. Coffee® HotCup ($79.99) Pod-Free Single Serve Brewer.

Rediscover the joy of hot, delicious full-bodied coffee at home. Features kettle-heating technology to heat water to the optimal brewing temperature and a unique water flow system and cone-style filtration to extract the richest flavors. Includes an easy measuring coffee scoop and a large 74 oz. illuminated water tank to hold enough water to brew up to 12 cups of coffee. Compatible with #2 paper cone filters to make clean-up a breeze.



Available at Amazon.com and Walmart.com

Be prepared for any coffee occasion with the Mr. Coffee® Occasions ($199.99-$229.99) All-in-One System

Brew the best of all worlds with one amazing system: full pots of drip coffee, single serve pod beverages, and rich, authentic espresso-based drinks. A built-in milk frothing wand creates a wide range of delicious coffeehouse drinks including rich lattes and cappuccinos. Features a 15-bar espresso pump, 10-cup thermal carafe, removable water reservoir and accommodates travel mugs up to 7" high.



Available at retailers nationwide including Target, Amazon and Costco.

*Caution: the electrical base, power cord and plug of this product are not dishwasher safe and should never be immersed in water or other liquids

