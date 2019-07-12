The Mr. Coffee® Brand Introduces New At-Home Pour Over System

"Pour over coffee tastes amazing, but making it at home can be intimidating. It requires optimal brewing temperatures, precise water-to-coffee ratios and a controlled water flow, not to mention the assortment of gadgets that are typically required," says Justin Crout, brand marketing director, Mr. Coffee. "The Mr. Coffee At-Home Pour Over system not only takes the guesswork out of the process, but also includes everything you need to make a great tasting cup of pour over coffee at home."

The coffeemaker is priced at $139.99 and is available online only at Amazon.com. A few highlights of the product:

Includes everything needed to brew great tasting pour over coffee at home, including a temperature controlled electric gooseneck kettle, dripper, carafe, integrated auto-measure scale & timer, and step by step on screen guide built into one seamless system

Heats water to optimal coffee brewing temperature and "blooms" the coffee grounds to improve coffee taste.

Select 2, 4 or 6 cups of coffee and the perfect coffee to water ratio is calculated

Easy to read commands indicate how much coffee and water to add, making a perfect cup every time

About Mr. Coffee

Mr. Coffee is a leading manufacturer of coffeemaker and tea machines for the in-home coffee experience. Based in Boca Raton, Fla., Mr. Coffee is a part of Newell Brand's global portfolio.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.

Additional information about Newell Brands is available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

