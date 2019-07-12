The Mr. Coffee® Brand Introduces New At-Home Pour Over System
The one of a kind system makes great tasting pour over coffee without the guesswork.
Jul 12, 2019, 08:02 ET
BOCA RATON, Fla., July 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Coffee continues its nearly 50-year tradition of bringing the coffee-shop experience to the home with the Mr. Coffee At-Home Pour Over system. The Mr. Coffee At-Home Pour Over system takes the guesswork out of pour over coffee with an on-screen step by step guide of the process and an integrated auto-measure scale that calculates the right amount of coffee and water, making a consistently great tasting cup of pour over coffee every time.
"Pour over coffee tastes amazing, but making it at home can be intimidating. It requires optimal brewing temperatures, precise water-to-coffee ratios and a controlled water flow, not to mention the assortment of gadgets that are typically required," says Justin Crout, brand marketing director, Mr. Coffee. "The Mr. Coffee At-Home Pour Over system not only takes the guesswork out of the process, but also includes everything you need to make a great tasting cup of pour over coffee at home."
The coffeemaker is priced at $139.99 and is available online only at Amazon.com. A few highlights of the product:
- Includes everything needed to brew great tasting pour over coffee at home, including a temperature controlled electric gooseneck kettle, dripper, carafe, integrated auto-measure scale & timer, and step by step on screen guide built into one seamless system
- Heats water to optimal coffee brewing temperature and "blooms" the coffee grounds to improve coffee taste.
- Select 2, 4 or 6 cups of coffee and the perfect coffee to water ratio is calculated
- Easy to read commands indicate how much coffee and water to add, making a perfect cup every time
For more information on Mr. Coffee® At-Home Pour Over, visit MrCoffee.com or Mr. Coffee's social media sites at Facebook.com/MrCoffee, Instagram.com/MrCoffee and Pinterest.com/MrCoffee.
About Mr. Coffee
Mr. Coffee is a leading manufacturer of coffeemaker and tea machines for the in-home coffee experience. Based in Boca Raton, Fla., Mr. Coffee is a part of Newell Brand's global portfolio.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Paper Mate®, Sharpie®, Dymo®, EXPO®, Parker®, Elmer's®, Coleman®, Marmot®, Oster®, Sunbeam®, FoodSaver®, Mr. Coffee®, Graco®, Baby Jogger®, NUK®, Calphalon®, Rubbermaid®, Contigo®, First Alert®, and Yankee Candle®. For hundreds of millions of consumers, Newell Brands makes life better every day, where they live, learn, work and play.
Additional information about Newell Brands is available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.
SOURCE Mr. Coffee
