The MRC Announces Expansion into Latin America

The Merchant Risk Council serves payments and fraud prevention members globally, but the expansion into Latin America, beginning with Brazil, signals a new chapter in the evolution of the organization.

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Merchant Risk Council (MRC) is announcing they are expanding their extensive member offerings into Latin America, with the establishment of operations in Brazil.

This comes on the heels of a successful expansion into the Asia Pacific region over the last year, and further solidifies their reputation as a truly global member services organization for the payments and fraud prevention industries.

Join us on Thursday, October 6, 2022, for MRC Connects Miami, a complimentary in-person payments and fraud prevention event sponsored by ACI Worldwide. Don't miss this opportunity to be one of the first to learn about the MRC's upcoming expansion into Brazil, and our next steps into the dynamic Latin American market over the coming year!

"I am so excited to officially announce our expansion into Latin America," said Julie Fergerson, CEO of the Merchant Risk Council. "This is a huge step for us. There is an incredible wealth of innovation in this dynamic market, and we're looking forward to providing our extensive resources to our current members in the area and welcoming new members as well. We're also looking forward to deepening relationships with the many remarkable merchants in the region and to advocating on their behalf as we've done in other regions over the last two decades."

Details of the announcement will be shared at the MRC Connects Miami event on 6 October, where the MRC and guest speakers will be outlining fraud trends, the future of payments, and the unique regulatory infrastructure of the region.

"Brazil is a natural first step into Latin America," says Julie. "It's a dynamic, high volume payments market, with a strong eCommerce presence and a huge amount of opportunity. Our two talented regional co-leaders are super excited to bring the benefits of MRC membership to Latin America. Soon, local merchants will have the opportunity to better share resources to overcome common obstacles, benefit from the MRC's extensive educational offerings, and easily make new connections at our industry leading conferences and events."

The two experienced payments and fraud prevention experts that will be overseeing the regional expansion on behalf of the MRC are Thais Fischberg, VP of Products for Adyen and Jean Christian Mies, General Manager of Latin America for PPRO. Both co-leaders bring extensive regional industry knowledge and years of payments and fraud prevention experience to the MRC.

Registration for the MRC Connects Miami event is open now.

About the MRC:

The MRC is a non-profit 501(c)6 global membership organization connecting eCommerce fraud prevention and payments professionals through educational programs, online community groups, conferences, and networking events. Encompassing 600+ companies, including 400+ merchants, it provides education on fraud prevention, payments optimization, and risk management.

The MRC launched in 2000 and continues to be at the forefront of industry evolution and the ongoing fight against eCommerce fraud.

