The MRC Expands into the Asia-Pacific Region

SEATTLE, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Merchant Risk Council (MRC) announced the appointment of the MRC Asia-Pacific (APAC) Advisory Board. The organization has been growing apace in recent years and this new Advisory Board is key to its further growth as part of the strategic plan for global expansion.

In its latest development plans, the MRC has appointed 16 Advisors to the APAC Advisory Board, who will work closely with MRC VP of Global Expansion and Member Advocacy Úna Dillon and with support from MRC Regional Co-Leaders Tom Donlea and Vishal Singhvi, based in Singapore. The appointments were made following an open call that invited applications from individuals with professional payments industry experience.

The Advisors take up their role at an exciting time for the MRC as the organization's membership numbers continue to grow during this turbulent COVID era.

Sustained focus on the region in recent months has laid the foundations for positive growth, and despite the challenges of operating in a pandemic landscape, the MRC has demonstrated its resilience. There is substantial demand for the MRC and its activities in the APAC region. The strong brands that have joined the Board and the willingness of the appointees to invest their time and support the MRC's work in APAC are testament to the need for the MRC Community which fosters a collaborative environment for retailers and payment solution providers in the area.

Speaking about today's announcement, MRC CEO Julie Fergerson stated: "We are enormously excited to launch our APAC Advisory Board and welcome all our new board members. Each Advisor brings to the Board, a wealth of knowledge in the payments industry and provides a unique perspective and acumen. We very much look forward to their expertise and support as we drive the MRC Community in the region."

MRC APAC Advisors include:

Razer: Li Meng Lee , Chief Strategy Officer ( Singapore )

Microsoft: Aurelie Saada , APAC Risk Lead ( Singapore )

Google: Bin Yao, Head of APAC Payments Platform Partnerships ( Singapore )

Facebook: Jeannie Lim , Strategic Payments Partnerships ( Singapore )

Netflix: Shalini Khatwani , Director of Payments, Asia Pacific ( Singapore )

Air Asia : Steve Harbick , Group Head of Business Security ( Singapore )

: Lazada, Alibaba: Alan Chan , Chief Risk Officer Alibaba Group ( China )

Gojek: Pohhuat Lee, VP Risk Management ( Singapore )

Accertify: Luke Dynan, General Manager APAC ( Sydney )

Payoneer: Nagesh Devata, Regional VP of Enterprise ( Singapore )

Adyen: Martyna Lazar , Head of Risk and Compliance, APAC ( Singapore )

2C2P: Aung Kyaw Moe, Founder and Group CEO ( Bangkok )

Callsign: Namrata Jolly , General Manager, Head of Asia Pacific ( Singapore )

Visa: Martin Lee , Head of Managed Risk Services, Cybersource APAC ( Singapore )

Riskified: Julian Sarkadi , Director of Strategic Growth ( China )

Ethoca (Mastercard): Brett Small , General Manager APAC ( Melbourne )

The APAC Advisory Board launches on July 1, 2021.

About the MRC:

The MRC is an unbiased global community providing a platform for eCommerce fraud and payments professionals to come together and share information. As a non-profit 501(c)6 organization, the MRC's vision is to make commerce safe and profitable everywhere by offering proprietary education, training, and networking opportunities, as well as a welcoming forum for timely and relevant discussions. The MRC was launched in 2000, at the start of the eCommerce boom, by a small group of industry professionals from leading consumer brands, united by the goal of fighting against online fraud. Since its inception, the MRC has also added online payments to its portfolio, expanding its presence further into eCommerce, and continues to be at the forefront of industry evolution and the continued fight against fraud. The MRC is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, but embraces membership from across the globe.

