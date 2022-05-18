The MRC Launches Industry-First Payments and Fraud Prevention Certification Program

The Certified Payments and Fraud Prevention Professional (CPFPP) certification provides an industry-standard baseline for demonstrating expertise and knowledge, benefiting those new to the industry, those hiring, and industry veterans.

SEATTLE, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Merchant Risk Council (MRC) just launched the Certified Payments and Fraud Prevention Professional certification, a first-of-its-kind program that provides verified proof of knowledge for anyone in eCommerce.

"Industry education has been a priority since the founding of the MRC more than two decades ago," said Julie Fergerson, CEO of the Merchant Risk Council. "This certification program is the natural next step in that process. It goes a long way toward establishing a comprehensive collection of industry knowledge in one place, while simultaneously providing an opportunity for individuals to prove their education and expertise, all backed by a highly respected eCommerce institution."

To encourage accessibility, the program accommodates professionals from a variety of backgrounds by providing multiple eligibility paths. These pathways factor in education, references, previous work experience, and more to determine an applicant's eligibility.

Participants can apply to take the certification exam by uploading documentation relevant to their eligibility pathway. Once approved, the certification exam will then be administered by a third-party proctoring service to ensure the highest standard of fairness and security.

"Payments and fraud prevention is unique in that there isn't necessarily a direct path through from higher education," says Julie. "In many ways this is a strength; it has resulted in an industry of exceptional people from remarkably diverse backgrounds. That said, providing a baseline of industry knowledge will help us establish that direct path, and help not only those new to the field, but those hiring, and anyone looking to clearly demonstrate their expertise and experience. We're excited to provide yet another opportunity for people to excel in payments and fraud prevention."

The Certified Payments and Fraud Prevention Professional Certification program is accepting applications now.

About the MRC:

The MRC is a non-profit 501(c)6 global membership organization connecting eCommerce fraud prevention and payments professionals in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific through educational programs, online community groups, conferences, and networking events. Encompassing 600+ companies, including 400+ merchants, it provides education on fraud prevention, payments optimization, and risk management.

The MRC launched in 2000 and continues to be at the forefront of industry evolution and the ongoing fight against eCommerce fraud.

