The MRC's CEO Featured in Insight Success Magazine

SEATTLE, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Merchant Risk Council's (MRC) CEO Julie Fergerson is prominently featured in the most recent edition of Insight Success magazine, alongside other successful women from a variety of business backgrounds. The piece explores her experience as a leading figure in the modern eCommerce landscape and highlights her leadership style, the challenges she has faced in her career, and the strategies she has adopted to overcome those challenges and excel as an executive.

"I'm proud to be featured in this magazine alongside so many exceptional women," said Fergerson. "The contributions women are making to not just the payments and fraud prevention industry, but the entire business landscape, can't be overstated. I appreciate this opportunity to share my unique experiences and hope it provides visibility into what we're trying to achieve at the MRC."

Insight Success brings attention to the challenges facing modern businesses, and once a year focuses on the profound impact of women with their annual "The 20 Most Successful Businesswomen to Watch" edition of the magazine. The MRC was selected for its long-standing commitment to furthering inclusion and diversity in eCommerce. Career advancement and networking opportunities, programs like the Women in Payments and Fraud community, and educational programs such as RAPID Edu are a few examples of this commitment in action.

"Empowering people to take control of their career is at the core of our mission," says Fergerson. "We want to offer these resources to all of our members, regardless of gender or background. Educational programs like our NASBA certified RAPID Edu courses and industry conferences like MRC Spring Virtual allow our members to connect, collaborate, and advance their professional ambitions no matter who they are or where they come from. I believe I speak for the entire MRC team when I say we're proud of contributing to that goal."

The MRC is an unbiased global community providing a platform for eCommerce fraud and payments professionals to come together and share information. As a non-profit 501(c)6 organization, the MRC's vision is to make commerce safe and profitable everywhere by offering proprietary education, training, and networking opportunities, as well as a welcoming forum for timely and relevant discussions. The MRC was launched in 2000, at the start of the eCommerce boom, by a small group of industry professionals from leading consumer brands, united by the goal of fighting against online fraud. Since its inception, the MRC has also added online payments to its portfolio, expanding its presence further into eCommerce, and continues to be at the forefront of industry evolution and the continued fight against fraud. The MRC is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, but embraces membership from across the globe.

