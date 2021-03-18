The MRC's On-Demand Education Platform Receives CPE Accreditation

SEATTLE, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Merchant Risk Council (MRC) has met the high standards for registration required by the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) and is now a member of the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. This accreditation further strengthens the MRC's RAPID Edu learning program by facilitating the inclusion of the Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credit standard. Utilizing this standard allows credentialed professionals to acquire specialized knowledge in fraud and payments as well as maintain their certification with RAPID Edu courses. Additionally, professionals can trust that an industry-wide standard backs the MRC education program.

MRC -- The Merchant Risk Council is a global membership organization connecting eCommerce fraud and payments professionals through educational programs, online forums, career development, conferences, and networking events.

CPE credits can also be earned by participating in qualifying MRC events and webinars, creating additional avenues for payments professionals to further enhance their credentials.

NASBA accreditation and the CPE credit standard are designed to certify continued education efforts with universal, quantifiable metrics. These credits can apply to a variety of professional payment and security certifications, including Certified Public Accountants (CPAs), Certified Fraud Examiners (CFEs), Certified Information Security Managers (CISMs), and others. The MRC and the RAPID Edu program met strict requirements to earn this accreditation, further exemplifying the organization's commitment to high-quality eCommerce education for all members.

"Education is at the forefront of our mission," said Julie Fergerson, CEO of the Merchant Risk Council. "RAPID Edu is a critical component in that initiative. Obtaining NASBA compliance and CPE Accreditation provides tangible benefits to our membership and the entire payments community, while further strengthening our position as the go-to educational resource for payments and fraud prevention professionals. It's an important milestone on our education roadmap."

About RAPID Edu:

The MRC launched RAPID Edu to create a comprehensive entry-point into the payments and fraud prevention field. The program currently offers three courses; payment essentials, chargeback essentials, and fraud essentials. Additional courses are planned to be added to the product portfolio in the near future. RAPID Edu courses are online programs that allow professionals to undertake learning at their convenience, complete with downloadable lesson plans, knowledge tests, and an accredited certification upon completion. RAPID Edu courses are ideal for hires new to the industry or anyone looking to review their foundational understanding of payments and fraud.

"RAPID Edu courses are designed as an introduction to concepts that are at the core of what we do," said Fergerson, reflecting on the creation and evolution of the program. "We've always prioritized educating members and non-members on the essentials of chargebacks, fraud, and payments at conferences, events, and webinars. RAPID Edu is a natural extension of that process, and CPE accreditation only adds more value to this ambitious initiative. We're excited to get these valuable courses into the hands of even more payments and fraud prevention professionals and to continue elevating the standards for learning in our industry."

About the MRC:

The MRC is an unbiased global community providing a platform for eCommerce fraud and payments professionals to come together and share information. As a non-profit 501(c)6 organization, the MRC's vision is to make commerce safe and profitable everywhere by offering proprietary education, training, and networking opportunities, as well as a welcoming forum for timely and relevant discussions. The MRC was launched in 2000, at the start of the eCommerce boom, by a small group of industry professionals from leading consumer brands, united by the goal of fighting against online fraud. Since its inception, the MRC has also added online payments to its portfolio, expanding its presence further into eCommerce, and continues to be at the forefront of industry evolution and the continued fight against fraud. The MRC is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, but embraces membership from across the globe.

