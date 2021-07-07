The MRC's On-Demand Education Program is Expanding with RAPID Edu Marketplace

SEATTLE, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Merchant Risk Council (MRC) is expanding its RAPID Edu offerings by allowing members to develop educational courses on a variety of payments and fraud prevention topics as part of RAPID Edu Marketplace.

RAPID Edu is the MRC's educational platform that teaches new industry professionals about all things eCommerce payments and fraud. The MRC designed the on-demand educational program to serve as an introduction to the core of the industry for those who are just entering the field.

The MRC RAPID Edu Marketplace is an educational program allowing thought leaders to develop new courses for hosting on the MRC RAPID Edu platform. Subject matter experts create the courses, and the MRC hosts, manages the accreditation process, and markets the courses.

RAPID Edu Marketplace is an extension of the platform that allows industry thought leaders and subject matter experts to develop new courses on a variety of topics in their area of expertise, for RAPID Edu. These courses will enrich the current educational offering, which consists of NASBA accredited curriculums on the fundamentals of payments, fraud, and chargebacks.

In turn, the MRC hosts, manages the accreditation process, and promotes the courses, which serve as another informative resource for the organization and enables members (merchants, organizations that offer fraud prevention tools, payment optimization solutions, payment gateways, card issuers, etc.) to reach and educate a large, global market.

"Education is at the core of everything we do," said Julie Fergerson, CEO of the Merchant Risk Council. "We've always prioritized educating the community on topics related to payments and fraud prevention, so RAPID Edu is a vital element in achieving our mission. By creating the RAPID Edu Marketplace, we're not only enhancing our offering through collaboration with our members, but we're also enabling industry leaders to showcase their expertise and educate the industry on specialized areas of payments optimization and fraud."

Determined to "build better commerce," the MRC is excited and proud to nurture knowledge, growth, and education in the industry and is looking forward to the release of new courses.

About the MRC:

The MRC is an unbiased global community providing a platform for eCommerce fraud and payments professionals to come together and share information. As a non-profit 501(c)6 organization, the MRC's vision is to make commerce safe and profitable everywhere by offering proprietary education, training, and networking opportunities, as well as a welcoming forum for timely and relevant discussions. The MRC was launched in 2000, at the start of the eCommerce boom, by a small group of industry professionals from leading consumer brands, united by the goal of fighting against online fraud. Since its inception, the MRC has also added online payments to its portfolio, expanding its presence further into eCommerce, and continues to be at the forefront of industry evolution and the continued fight against fraud. The MRC is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, but embraces membership from across the globe.

