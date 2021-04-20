The MRC's Spring Virtual Conference Connects eCommerce Professionals in 2021

SEATTLE, April 20, 2021 The Merchant Risk Council (MRC) is continuing its legacy of industry-leading payments and fraud prevention events with an ambitious online conference designed to connect, educate, and empower eCommerce professionals from around the world. MRC Spring Virtual will take place on April 27 - 29, 2021 and will feature three days of speakers, presentations, workshops, networking opportunities, and more. MRC conferences have an extensive history of fostering connection between professionals from across the payments spectrum, including solution providers, merchants, law enforcement, and anyone else working toward making eCommerce better for all.

"This year's Spring Virtual conference is yet another opportunity for us to demonstrate why our events are consistently considered the best in the industry," says Julie Fergerson, CEO of the MRC. "Though we are looking forward to meeting in person when it's safe, last year's Fall Virtual was a huge success by virtually every metric, and we are excited to continue that pattern of success with Spring Virtual 2021."

Presenters this year include speakers from Google, Microsoft, Facebook, J.P. Morgan, the MRC, and dozens of other companies, all focusing on highlighting the latest technologies, strategies, and developments in payments and fraud prevention.

Registration is open now, along with a detailed schedule of the event. Contact the MRC with any questions.

About the MRC:

The MRC is an unbiased global community providing a platform for eCommerce fraud and payments professionals to come together and share information. As a non-profit 501(c)6 organization, the MRC's vision is to make commerce safe and profitable everywhere by offering proprietary education, training, and networking opportunities, as well as a welcoming forum for timely and relevant discussions. The MRC was launched in 2000, at the start of the eCommerce boom, by a small group of industry professionals from leading consumer brands, united by the goal of fighting against online fraud. Since its inception, the MRC has also added online payments to its portfolio, expanding its presence further into eCommerce, and continues to be at the forefront of industry evolution and the continued fight against fraud. The MRC is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, but embraces membership from across the globe.

