The MRO software market in aviation is estimated at USD 4.08 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 4.93 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 3.85% from 2017 to 2022. A significant increase in digitalization of MRO activities and the high demand in aviation maintenance software services from MROs are projected to drive the growth of the aviation MRO market. The increase in demand for upgradation of the legacy Management Information System (MIS) to digital MRO software in aviation is another factor influencing the growth of the aviation maintenance software market. However, the limited budgets restrain the adoption of MRO software, and lack of common data standards is a hurdle in the growth of this market.



Based on solution, the ERP segment is estimated to lead the MRO software market in aviation in 2017.Demand for integrated ERP solutions by MROs and airlines is driving the growth of this segment, as MROs and airlines are focusing on the complete digitalization of their operations through the implementation of ERP solutions.



The ERP segment is further segmented into maintenance management, operations management, and business management.



Based on end user, the airlines segment is estimated to lead the MRO software market in aviation in 2017. The demand in aviation maintenance software in airlines, coupled with the digitalization of airlines and airports is driving the growth of the segment.



Based on deployment, the on premises segment is estimated to lead the MRO software market in aviation in 2017. The growth of the on premises segment can be attributed to the increased demand for on premises software from the airline industry.

The MRO software market in aviation in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period The MRO software market in aviation in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth from 2017 to 2022.This growth can be attributed to the increase in aircraft production and deliveries in the Asia Pacific region.



Also, increase in MRO services is expected to drive the demand for more software in the region, wherein, China, India, and Japan are key markets in aviation MRO software.



Break-up of profile of primary participants for this report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 25%, and Tier 3 – 20%

• By Designation: C Level – 75% and Manager Level – 25%

• By Region: Asia – 45%, Europe – 30%, North America – 20%, and RoW – 5%



Major players operating in the MRO software market in aviation include AerData (A Boeing subsidiary) (US), HCL Technologies (India), IBM Corporation (US), IFS (Sweden), Oracle Corporation (US), Ramco Systems (India), Rusada (Switzerland). SAP (Germany), Swiss AviationSoftware (Switzerland), and Trax (US).



