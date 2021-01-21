The Mrs. Clutch Brings Love & Luck to Heirloom Clutch Collection

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mrs. Clutch recently launched a line of heirloom-worthy clutches to have and to hold in six different colors, all featuring a signature Quatrefoil representing Love & Luck. Femininity meets luxurious style with this collection of clutches in a fashionably, sleek silhouette designed to be carried beyond the aisle helping to raise awareness about the slow fashion movement.

The Mrs. Clutch recently launched a line of heirloom-worthy clutches to have and to hold in six different colors, all featuring a signature Quatrefoil representing Love & Luck. Femininity meets luxurious style with this collection of clutches in a fashionably, sleek silhouette designed to be carried beyond the aisle helping to raise awareness about the slow fashion movement.

Each clutch is impeccably crafted in high quality Italian Taroni Silk sourced from Como, Italy and manufactured in New York. Sparkling Swarovski crystals are embedded into the iconic Quatrefoil hardware that embellishes the magnetic flap for a flawless closure which doubles as a mirror on the interior. The classic silhouette with its modern twist is a timeless creation and produced in limited quantities with the intent to be handed down for generations to come. They are sold online at www.themrsclutch.com and are available in six colors: white, black, pink, blue, red and mirror.

The Mrs. Clutch is a love story. The love of family, fashion, travel, the arts and all things sophisticated in style inspired Maria Caruso Martin, founder and designer of The Mrs. Clutch. Her creative career spans 20 years as an award-winning interior designer and business leader in Florida. The classic clutch collection is the first to debut in the brand's new line of luxury accessories and specialty products.

"With industry designers raising awareness about slowing the fashion cycle, launching a company with heirloom clutches for the conscientious shopper is not only a perfect fit for my passions, but as my next chapter," says Maria Caruso Martin. "When a bride opts for a high-quality piece over a fast fashion alternative, she is also creating a new tradition. One that can begin with carrying The Mrs. Clutch beyond the aisle and passing Love & Luck down to the next generation."

About The Mrs. Clutch

The Mrs. Clutch is a luxury fashion brand consisting of a stylish collection of clutches to have and to hold beyond the aisle and other specialty products. The company's DNA is to help raise awareness about the slow fashion movement.

Digital Content Available for Download

For more information contact:

Mele Telitz, Wild Coffee Marketing

C: 239.821.7641

E: [email protected]

https://themrsclutch.com/

SOURCE The Mrs. Clutch