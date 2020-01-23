The much anticipated 34th Nanjing Qinhuai Lantern Festival will be held to celebrate the Chinese New Year 2020

NANJING, China, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Chinese New Year 2020 approaches, the much anticipated 34th China Qinhuai Lantern Festival hosted by Qinhuai Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism is about to take place, presenting the most "technologically advanced" edition of lantern show that integrates culture and technology. "A New Year is not a New Year without seeing the lanterns; a New Year is not a happy New Year without buying a lantern at Confucius Temple." This is Nanjing's folk culture rooted in history.

The organizing committee will offer a series of Qinhuai tourism routes during the lantern festival, including classic half-day tour, one-day tour for in-depth experience, and two-day tour around Qinghuai. Besides, one-stop services including catering, accommodation, travel, tourism, shopping and entertainment are also provided. On the theme of "Brilliant Jinling - Well-Off Life", this year's lantern show encompasses nine show areas including Bailuzhou Park, Confucius Temple, Qinhuai River, Laomendong, Zhanyuan Garden, Ming Dynasty City Wall, Dabao'en Temple, Yuyuan Garden, and Public Atmosphere, featuring an organic combination of culture and technology with traditional and modern elements.

The 34th Nanjing Qinhuai Lantern Festival will take place from January 17 (lunar December 23) to February 11 (lunar January 18), with an extended period starting from February 12 to March 31.

