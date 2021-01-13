The Mullings Group Appoints Rick Geoffrion as Vice Chairman

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical device executive Rick Geoffrion has been appointed as Vice Chairman of The Mullings Group (TMG) Companies, a global leader in medtech talent acquisition and branding. Currently the Founder, President and CEO of Cyrano Therapeutics, Geoffrion also serves on the Executive Committee and the Board of Directors for the Medical Device Innovation Consortium. Geoffrion will report to Joe Mullings, Chairman and CEO of TMG Companies.

In his new role, Geoffrion will provide oversight over TMG's brands including TMG Search, TMG360 Media and Dragonfly Stories, which provide talent acquisition services and corporate branding for emerging tech, medtech and healthtech companies. As well, he will leverage his experience on behalf of client partners as an emerging technology CEO in the medtech market, having brought companies and products including Impella, Pathway, Circulite, Mitralign and PercuSurge to the industry, as well as Cyrano Therapeutics, a biopharma company that he has recently established and funded.

"Over the last five years, Joe and his organizations have been ahead of the curve, executing on a mission to link professional media and corporate advisory with his well-established talent access business. As a result, his pioneering group of companies have been growing 30 percent year-over year in the midst of a challenging business environment. I am excited to help him fully realize this vision by lending a complementary perspective from the emerging medtech CEO chair," said Geoffrion.

Founded in 1992, TMG built its reputation and business by partnering with emerging technology companies in the medtech field, building multi-functional teams to shepherd the client from inception to commercialization. Today, TMG is a tight-knit group of companies that not only help build multi-functional teams and companies, but also work with clients to build digital media strategies to establish branding and messaging to the community at large.

"Rick's track record and understanding of the challenges that early-to-late-stage medtech CEO's face in the industry is invaluable. His expertise and insight translates directly to our client partners as we enter into the golden age of medtech-healthtech and the need to build their teams, technologies and brands in this rapidly evolving industry," said Mullings.

About The Mullings Group

Based in Delray Beach, Florida, The Mullings Group (TMG), since 1992, has grown to dominate the healthtech landscape in the field of talent acquisition. In the medtech field, TMG has completed more successful talent assignments than any other firm and over the last five years, have applied that successful model to the broader healthtech segment. TMG is best known for its innovative approach to digital media strategy and branding, including its proprietary Precruiting® and Digital Storytelling programs. More: https://mullingsgroup.com

