The Mullings Group Companies Welcomes Veteran Search Executive Ann Gross as Vice President

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mullings Group Companies (TMG), a global leader in talent access, media, and advisory for the medtech industry, announced today that Ann Gross has joined the team as Vice President.

Ann brings more than a decade of medtech recruiting experience, supported by a clinical background as a physical therapist, a high-performing career with Stryker, and 10 years of business ownership as a Crunch Fitness franchise owner. Her distinctive combination of search expertise, clinical knowledge, and entrepreneurial leadership make Ann an incredible asset to the TMG team.

"I've always believed hiring is one of the hardest and most important decisions leaders make, which is why I pivoted into recruiting many years ago," said Ann Gross. "I knew I had another gear and that's where The Mullings Group entered the picture. What drew me to TMG is their commitment to operating as a true business partner to medtech companies. With the platform and team behind TMG, I'm able to build on the work I've done for years and deliver even greater strategic impact for the client partners I serve."

"We're thrilled to have Ann joining the team at TMG Companies," said Joe Mullings, Chairman & CEO of The Mullings Group Companies. "Ann's experience as a successful commercial medtech sales professional with industry leaders like Stryker, combined with her transition into talent access, gives her a unique perspective on building companies and careers.

Top recruiters in this industry increasingly recognize that aligning with the leading search firm provides access to proprietary tools & technology, media capabilities, search strategies, and brand reach that elevate what they can deliver to clients. Ann understands that advantage, and she's joining us at a time when that infrastructure matters more than ever."

2026 has been off to a fulfilling start for TMG and our client-partners with the momentum continuing throughout the remainder of Q1 and into Q2. In that time, Ann will be attending LSI USA in Dana Point, CA and the MassMEDIC Symposium and Gala in Boston, MA with the team.

About The Mullings Group Companies –

Founded in 1992, The Mullings Group went all in on medtech, healthtech, and life sciences because we saw where the future was headed: people living longer, wanting to live healthier, and technology always seeking higher ground. Since then, we've completed over 9,000 successful placements across 900+ companies globally, with a search team that has over 100 years of combined tenure at TMG.

We deliver outcomes across executive search. Our consultative approach to search identifies and secures the right people at the right time, from individual contributors to C-suite & board roles, and projects of 3-300+, utilizing our proprietary tools and trademarked strategies aligned with your organization's goals. Our advisory services support client-partners on organizational design, succession planning, and strategic initiatives that align people, story, and strategy.

As the only search firm in the world with a full media and marketing arm, we understand how critical it is to tell our clients' stories at scale. Through Dragonfly, A TMG Company, our 9x award-winning media team develops hiring brands, thought leadership, and positioning strategies that attract talent, capital, and market attention.

With over 200,000 followers on LinkedIn, we've established ourselves as a trusted voice in the industry.

Headquartered in Delray Beach, FL, with offices across the U.S., Canada, the UK, Israel, and APAC, we continue to expand alongside the companies driving innovation in medtech and emerging high-tech industries.

SOURCE The Mullings Group