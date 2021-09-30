The multi-camera streaming market is booming

MIAMI, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global video streaming software market size is exploding, as it is expected to grow from USD 6.1 billion in 2020 to USD 15.0 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.7%. The fastest-growing segment is multi-camera streaming, with anticipated triple-digit user adoption for 2022.

The major factor driving the growth of the video streaming software market is the need for all content creators, including influencers, sports teams, schools, churches, enterprises, gamers, and tiktokers, to produce high-quality content video at a lower cost from anywhere.

Inside-Switcher App is the perfect multi-camera solution for these target audiences, with live broadcast through YouTube, Facebook Live, Twitch, LinkedIn, and other platforms. Now content providers don't need to spend money on expensive cameras to record and share their content because they can do it using mobile devices and the powerful Inside-Switcher app.

The estimated market for Inside-Switcher is a potential of 500 million users, and the demand for the app is strong.

"During our 30-day beta period, we surpassed our 1000 beta testers by day 4. We can't stop people from calling about getting into the demo! With a free (limited feature) option and a monthly price of $39.00, it's going to disrupt everything. Even high-profile content creators and our current customers want it!" said Gio Punzo, CEO of Streann.

About Streann Media

Streann Media, creator of Inside-Switcher, is the world's most innovative and interactive OTT streaming platform. With Streann, content providers can create the next generation Netflix or Spotify, with more than 150 proprietary features for market-first delivery, engagement and monetization technologies. Established in Miami, Florida, the company has won multiple industry awards for its easy-to-use, all-in-one solution and has been deployed in 141 countries with millions of active users. For more information, visit www.streann.com.

