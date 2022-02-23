THE MULTICULTURAL MAJORITY SHIFT IS HAPPENING FASTER THAN PROJECTED: WE ARE NOW!

"Despite the data, the growth and the proven ROI, Hispanics are still very much overlooked in many ways, which is shocking because this is the segment that will ultimately determine whether or not a brand has staying power. The multicultural majority is here—we are not what is next; we are now," said HMC Chair Gonzalo Del Fa, president of GroupM Multicultural. "Our Annual Summit Series will provide marketers with a wider access to thought-provoking content and proven strategies to harness the growth potential of the multicultural majority."

Kicking off the HMC Annual Summit Series on April 12 will be a CEO roundtable featuring the heads of the major holding companies: Jackie Kelley, CEO of the Americas, Dentsu; Kirk McDonald, CEO, Group M; Scott Hagedorn, CEO, Omnicom Media Group; and Dave Penski, CEO, Publicis Media. Additional sessions will follow, including the HMC Strategic Excellence Awards and the much-anticipated Marketer of the Year, featuring Julie Bowerman, Chief Marketing & E-Commerce Officer, Kellogg's North America.

The HMC Annual Summit Series will cover other business-building topics including identity & intersectionality, language & insights, 2022 mid-term elections, the new streaming economy and the digital landscape. Additional details, including registration and replay information, will be forthcoming.

For more information, visit hispanicmarketingcouncil.org and follow the HMC on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @hmchispanic using the conference hashtag #WeAreNow.

About HMC: Founded in 1996 as the Association of Hispanic Advertising Agencies, the Hispanic Marketing Council is the national trade organization of all marketing, communications, and media firms with trusted Hispanic expertise.

SOURCE Hispanic Marketing Council