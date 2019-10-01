NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Trends, opportunities and forecast in multilayer ceramic capacitor market to 2024 by end use industry (telecom, computer, consumer, automotive, and industrial & others), voltage (low voltage and high voltage) class (class 1, class 2, and others), case size (01005, 0201, 0402, 0603, 0805, 1206, 1219), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)



The future of the multilayer ceramic capacitor (MLCC) market looks promising with opportunities in the computer, telecom, consumer, automotive, and industrial sectors. The multilayer ceramic capacitor market is expected to reach an estimated $12.2 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for consumer electronic products, growing demand for premium smartphones, and increasing production of electric vehicles.



An emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the multilayer ceramic capacitor industry, includes development of ultra-small case size capacitors for portable electronic devices.



The study includes the multilayer ceramic capacitor market size and forecast for the multilayer ceramic capacitor market through 2024, segmented by end use industry, voltage, class, case size, and region as follows:



Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market by End Use Industry [Volume (billion pcs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

TelecomComputerConsumerAutomotiveIndustrial and Others



Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market by Voltage [Volume (billion pcs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Low voltageHigh voltage



Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market by Class [Volume (billion pcs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

Class 1Class 2Others



Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market by Case Size [Volume (billion pcs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

01005020104020603080512061210



Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market by Region [Volume (billion pcs) and $M shipment analysis for 2013 – 2024]:

North AmericaUSCanadaMexicoEuropeRussia

GermanyUnited KingdomFranceItalyAsia PacificChinaIndiaSouth KoreaJapanThe Rest of the World



Some of the multilayer ceramic capacitors companies profiled in this report include Murata, Taiyo Yuden, Kyocera, Yageo, and Samsung Electro Mechanics and others.



The analyst forecasts that the low voltage multilayer ceramic capacitors will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its wide application area and growing demand for the consumer electronics market.



Within the multilayer ceramic capacitor market, telecom will remain the largest end use market due to the increasing use of MLCC in premium smartphones. The analyst predicts that automotive is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growth in electric vehicles and increasing demand for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in automotive industry.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing electronic content in automotive and growth in consumer electronic devices & telecommunication products. Increasing use of electric vehicles due to growing environmental concerns and regulations is also expected to drive the demand for MLCC in this region.



Some of the features of "Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Multilayer ceramic capacitor market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (billion pcs) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use and use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Multilayer ceramic capacitor market size by product type, and power segment in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Multilayer ceramic capacitor market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of Multilayer ceramic capacitor in the multilayer ceramic capacitor market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of multilayer ceramic capacitor in the multilayer ceramic capacitor market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the multilayer ceramic capacitor market by end use industry (telecom, computer, consumer, automotive, and industrial & others), voltage (low voltage and high voltage) class (class 1, class 2, and others), case size (01005, 0201, 0402, 0603, 0805, 1206, 1219), and by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the multilayer ceramic capacitor market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the multilayer ceramic capacitor market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this multilayer ceramic capacitor market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the multilayer ceramic capacitor market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the multilayer ceramic capacitor market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this multilayer ceramic capacitor market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this multilayer ceramic capacitor market?



