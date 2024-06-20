The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) Commemorates 15 Years of Highlighting Artists with MS

CHERRY HILL, N.J., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is proud to recognize 15 years of our inspiring and interactive online Art Showcase. Each year, MSAA hosts the Art Showcase, encouraging individuals with multiple sclerosis to create and submit works of art along with their personal stories to be shared with the community. We are humbled to have created an online home for the many expressive pieces created by artists affected by MS across the country. To view the submissions for this year's Art Showcase, please visit mymsaa.org/artshowcase2024/

MSAA's mission of Improving Lives Today not only applies to providing free educational and assistive resources to the MS community, but it also extends to our dedication of empowering individuals by providing supportive platforms. The Art Showcase is a wonderful example of the benefits that art expression provides, especially for those managing and navigating the course of MS. Many of the Art Showcase participants even express their newfound way of viewing and approaching challenges thanks to their experience with creating art. "This is my third year entering the MSAA Art Showcase," says Lisa Domenic, an artist and recurring participant. "After more than a decade of painting, I have many little landscapes to share. They are a wonderful visual diary of places I have been to and back. As my collection grows so do my opportunities. My willingness to approach new ways of doing things seems to boost my creativity."

This 2023 Digital Health Award winning program has received many submissions over the years, and MSAA is delighted to have the opportunity to share the work and stories of our community's members every year. Our online showcases display a variety of paintings, digital artwork, photography, and more, all exhibiting the many inspiring, emotional, and sentimental experiences of the artists. MSAA welcomes submissions annually, between the fall and winter months. Every year in March, MSAA launches a new Art Showcase digital gallery in honor of MS Awareness Month.

To learn more about MSAA's Art Showcase, please contact Diana Cruz, Manager of Public Relations & Engagement at (800) 532-7667, ext. 103, or via email at [email protected].

About MSAA

The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is a national nonprofit organization and leading resource for the entire MS community, improving lives today through vital services and support. MSAA provides numerous programs and services at no cost including: a Helpline with trained specialists; award-winning publications, including, The Motivator magazine; educational videos, webinars, and research updates; a mobile phone app, My MS Manager™; safety and mobility equipment products; cooling accessories for heat-sensitive individuals; My MSAA Community, a peer-to-peer online support forum; MS Conversations blog; a clinical trial search tool; podcasts; and more. For additional information, please visit www.mymsaa.org or call (800) 532-7667.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS), which consists of the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord. MS damages or destroys the protective covering (known as myelin) surrounding the nerves of the CNS and can potentially injure the nerves as well. This damage causes reduced communication between the brain and nerve pathways. Common MS symptoms include visual problems, overwhelming fatigue, difficulty with balance and coordination, depression and cognitive issues, and various levels of impaired mobility. The prevalence of multiple sclerosis is estimated at nearly one million people nationwide and most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50. Researchers continue to learn more as they look for both a cause and a cure.

