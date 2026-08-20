The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) Recognizes Ten-Year Milestone of Online Support Platform, My MSAA Community

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is recognizing the 10-year anniversary of My MSAA Community, an online forum created to offer support, reassurance, and encouragement within the multiple sclerosis (MS) community. My MSAA Community is hosted on HealthUnlocked, a free online peer support platform that provides a safe, anonymous space for individuals with shared health experiences to find support and build connections.

Over the past decade, My MSAA Community has grown into a platform of more than 10,000 members, reflecting the continued need for those affected by MS to connect with others who understand the journey that accompanies the diagnosis. As an established safe online space, new and returning members have formed lasting connections, received valuable advice, and shared heartfelt experiences. "I am so grateful for this community and the wonderful people here. It has been life-changing for me to have so much support, be able to help others, and to find great resources. Bravo, MSAA," one My MSAA Community member expressed.

My MSAA Community is just one of many MSAA resources helping to advance our mission of improving the lives of those affected by MS. The online forum provides an opportunity to share educational resources including issues of MSAA's magazine, The Motivator; podcast episodes; webinars; and more.

To become a member of My MSAA Community, please visit mymsaa.org/community. For more information, please contact Diana Cruz-Beniquez, Senior Manager of Public Relations and Engagement at (800) 532-7667, ext. 103, or via email at [email protected].

About MSAA

The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is the leading resource for the MS community, improving lives today by delivering vital services and compassionate support, while advancing access, research, and innovation to strengthen the MS community for tomorrow. MSAA provides numerous programs and services at no cost including: a Helpline with trained specialists; award-winning publications, including The Motivator magazine; educational videos, webinars, podcasts, and research updates; safety and mobility equipment products; cooling vests and accessories to help with heat-sensitivity; MRI funding; the Multiple Sclerosis Implementation Network®; My MS Manager™, a mobile phone app; My MSAA Community, a peer-to-peer online support forum; MS Conversations blog; and more. For additional information, please visit www.mymsaa.org or call (800) 532-7667.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS), which consists of the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord. MS damages or destroys the protective covering (known as myelin) surrounding the nerves of the CNS and can potentially injure the nerves as well. This damage causes reduced communication between the brain and nerve pathways. Common MS symptoms include visual problems, overwhelming fatigue, difficulty with balance and coordination, depression and cognitive issues, and various levels of impaired mobility. The prevalence of multiple sclerosis is estimated at nearly one million people nationwide, and most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50. Researchers continue to learn more as they look for both a cause and a cure.

MSAA's Communications & Marketing Department

375 Kings Highway North, Suite B

Cherry Hill, NJ 08034

Phone: (800) 532-7667 | Fax: (856) 661-9797

www.mymsaa.org

SOURCE Multiple Sclerosis Association of America