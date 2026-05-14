Multiple Sclerosis Association of America Appoints New President & CEO

CHERRY HILL, N.J., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is extremely proud to announce the appointment of Amanda Montague, EdM to the position of President and CEO. For more than 20 years, Ms. Montague has been a dynamic leader at MSAA, playing a vital role within the organization's senior management team for much of that time.

Prior to this role, Ms. Montague served as MSAA's Interim President and CEO and was previously MSAA's Chief Mission Officer for several years. In this key position, Ms. Montague spearheaded a number of innovative programs, developed countless educational initiatives, and provided crucial strategic direction for the organization. In addition, she has developed meaningful partnerships with leading healthcare professionals to better serve the MS community.

"One of the key responsibilities for any Board of Directors is to appoint the right CEO for an organization," says MSAA's Board of Directors' Chair Jason Slattery. "The right CEO provides vision and stability, as well as operational and cultural direction. After spending the last nine months as Interim President and CEO of MSAA, the Board of Directors of MSAA ultimately made a decision that Amanda Montague is the right person, at the right time for this organization to continue to prosper, continue to provide essential services to our community, and continue to innovate. On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are proud to partner with Ms. Montague to take MSAA to new frontiers. We look forward to working with her as President and CEO and can't wait to see what the future holds for MSAA."

Beyond her work at MSAA, Ms. Montague serves as a Stakeholder Reviewer for the Patient Centered Outcomes Research Institute (PCORI) in Washington, DC, and has served as a member of the American Academy of Neurology's (AAN) MS Quality Measure Review Panel. She has also published and presented groundbreaking research in major journals and at national and international conferences, often addressing unmet needs of individuals living with MS.

In addition to her extensive professional experience, Ms. Montague's educational background includes a BA in Economics from Smith College, an EdM in Risk & Prevention from Harvard Graduate School of Education, and an MA in International Patient Advocacy Management from Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Rome, Italy.

A dedicated and accomplished leader, Ms. Montague will continue to serve as a powerful advocate for the MS community and help lead the organization's strategic priorities focusing on growth and impact. Ms. Montague has consistently provided vital direction for innovative programs and services that significantly enhance MS care and treatment protocols. Her profound commitment and clear vision will further advance MSAA's mission of improving lives today for people living with MS and their loved ones.

"After serving the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America for 21 years, it is an incredible honor to be named President and CEO of an organization that has shaped both my professional journey and my heart," says MSAA President and CEO Amanda Montague. "MSAA's mission is extraordinary because it is rooted in compassion, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to improving lives today. I am excited to lead MSAA into its next chapter of growth, collaboration, and meaningful change."

For more information regarding MSAA, please contact Diana Cruz-Beniquez, Senior Manager of Public Relations & Engagement, at (800) 532-7667, ext. 103, or via email at [email protected].

About MSAA

The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is the leading resource for the MS community, improving lives today by delivering vital services and compassionate support, while advancing access, research, and innovation to strengthen the MS community for tomorrow. MSAA provides numerous programs and services at no cost including: a Helpline with trained specialists; award-winning publications, including The Motivator magazine; educational videos, webinars, podcasts, and research updates; safety and mobility equipment products; cooling vests and accessories to help with heat-sensitivity; MRI funding; the Multiple Sclerosis Implementation Network®; My MS Manager™, a mobile phone app; My MSAA Community, a peer-to-peer online support forum; MS Conversations blog; and more. For additional information, please visit www.mymsaa.org or call (800) 532-7667.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS), which consists of the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord. MS damages or destroys the protective covering (known as myelin) surrounding the nerves of the CNS and can potentially injure the nerves as well. This damage causes reduced communication between the brain and nerve pathways. Common MS symptoms include visual problems, overwhelming fatigue, difficulty with balance and coordination, depression and cognitive issues, and various levels of impaired mobility. The prevalence of multiple sclerosis is estimated at nearly one million people nationwide, and most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50. Researchers continue to learn more as they look for both a cause and a cure.

SOURCE Multiple Sclerosis Association of America