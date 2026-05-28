The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) Expands National Reach of Research Initiative to More than 1,000 Participants Across 20 Locations

MSAA's Multiple Sclerosis Implementation Network® (MSIN®) marks significant milestone to support improved care for people living with multiple sclerosis

CHERRY HILL, N.J., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is proud to announce the expansion and important milestone of the Multiple Sclerosis Implementation Network® (MSIN®), enrolling more than 1,000 participants across 20 sites nationwide. MSIN is a patient-driven collaboration that connects MS care centers throughout the United States. By sharing data and insights, participating centers can learn from each other to enhance care and improve outcomes for people living with multiple sclerosis.

This unique program is designed to create a practice-based research network (PBRN) in which healthcare professionals perform research together with the goal of answering questions to best support the MS community.

As a patient-centric initiative, MSIN emphasizes the vital role of people living with MS and their involvement. Through reaching this milestone of more than 1,000 participants, MSIN is generating meaningful real-world insights to advance research and improve care for individuals living with MS.

MSIN is a collaboration between MSAA; Dr. Maria Fernandez at UTHealth Houston; Dr. Leorah Freeman at Dell Medical School, The University of Texas at Austin; Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and Genentech, a member of the Roche group. Partnering with MSAA is SEQSTER, a leading healthcare technology company delivering a secure platform to help people living with MS transform their health experiences into insights that can improve care for the broader MS community.

"We are incredibly proud of this important milestone, which reflects the collaboration of our partners and the dedication of people living with MS who are participating in research that will advance our understanding of the disease and improve care," says MSAA President and CEO Amanda Montague. "Every participant in MSIN plays a vital role in helping to inform and drive progress in research. We are truly grateful for the commitment of everyone involved as we work together to improve care for the MS community."

To learn more about the Multiple Sclerosis Implementation Network, please visit MSINresearch.org, or contact Diana Cruz-Beniquez, Senior Manager of Public Relations & Engagement at (800) 532-7667, ext. 103, or via email at [email protected].

About MSAA

The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is the leading resource for the MS community, improving lives today by delivering vital services and compassionate support, while advancing access, research, and innovation to strengthen the MS community for tomorrow. MSAA provides numerous programs and services at no cost including: a Helpline with trained specialists; award-winning publications, including The Motivator magazine; educational videos, webinars, podcasts, and research updates; safety and mobility equipment products; cooling vests and accessories to help with heat-sensitivity; MRI funding; the Multiple Sclerosis Implementation Network®; My MS Manager™, a mobile phone app; My MSAA Community, a peer-to-peer online support forum; MS Conversations blog; and more. For additional information, please visit www.mymsaa.org or call (800) 532-7667.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS), which consists of the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord. MS damages or destroys the protective covering (known as myelin) surrounding the nerves of the CNS and can potentially injure the nerves as well. This damage causes reduced communication between the brain and nerve pathways. Common MS symptoms include visual problems, overwhelming fatigue, difficulty with balance and coordination, depression and cognitive issues, and various levels of impaired mobility. The prevalence of multiple sclerosis is estimated at nearly one million people nationwide and most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50. Researchers continue to learn more as they look for both a cause and a cure.

MSAA's Communications & Marketing Department

375 Kings Highway North, Suite B

Cherry Hill, NJ 08034

Phone: (800) 532-7667 | Fax: (856) 661-9797

www.mymsaa.org

SOURCE Multiple Sclerosis Association of America