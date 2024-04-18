The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America Proudly Announces the 10th Improving Lives Benefit in Support of the MS Community

In addition to an in-person reception, MSAA will be livestreaming this inspirational event

CHERRY HILL, N.J., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is excited to invite members of the MS community to our 10th Improving Lives Benefit on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 6:30 pm ET, at the Barnes Foundation in Philadelphia, PA. This event will also be livestreamed, allowing individuals from across the country to participate from the comfort of their homes. Those attending will have the opportunity to connect with inspiring individuals, recognize our special honorees, and support MSAA's programs and services that are provided at no cost to the MS community.

MSAA is very pleased to announce the return of our previous Improving Lives Benefit host, Tyler Campbell. Tyler is an MS advocate and son of Hall of Fame legend, Earl Campbell. Tyler was diagnosed with MS while playing college football, which unfortunately sidelined his dreams of playing in the NFL. As an admired advocate and motivational speaker, Tyler travels the country delivering inspirational messages of encouragement.

In addition to Tyler serving as our energetic host, we are thrilled to recognize Dr. Barry A. Hendin as the 2024 Improving Lives Benefit Mission Honoree. Dr. Hendin is a highly accomplished neurologist, the Director of the Arizona Integrated Neurology MS Center, and currently serves as MSAA's Chief Medical Officer. In this latter role, Dr. Hendin provides vital guidance on many of MSAA's initiatives – all with the goal of Improving Lives Today for the MS community.

We are also honored to name Antidote Technologies as our 2024 Improving Lives Benefit Corporate Honoree. Antidote Technologies is a digital patient engagement company that offers online access to clinical trial information. MSAA and Antidote Technologies have worked together since 2017 with the goals of increasing awareness of MS clinical trials and providing the MS community with easy access to clinical trial information.

"We are thrilled to recognize our two special honorees at this year's Improving Lives Benefit," says Gina Ross Murdoch, MSAA President and CEO. "Our Mission Honoree Dr. Barry Hendin has made tremendous contributions to MSAA's work, providing expert medical guidance and direction on several initiatives, all of which help to advance MSAA's mission of Improving Lives Today for the MS community. We greatly admire his achievements as well as his unwavering devotion to the MS community. For the past seven years, our Corporate Honoree Antidote Technologies has been and continues to be a dedicated partner to MSAA in providing valuable MS clinical trial information to the MS community in a user-friendly format. We applaud their vital efforts in this important area of research and clinical trials. In addition to our two well-deserving honorees, we are extremely grateful to have Tyler Campbell join us once again as the inspirational and dynamic host of our event."

MSAA also thanks our 2024 Improving Lives Benefit Presenting Sponsor, Novartis.

To learn more, purchase tickets, or register for the reception's livestream, please visit MSAA's website at https://mymsaa.org/benefit.

For more information regarding MSAA's 10th Improving Lives Benefit, please contact Diana Cruz, Manager of Public Relations & Engagement, at (800) 532-7667, ext. 103, or via email at [email protected].

About MSAA

The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America (MSAA) is a national nonprofit organization and leading resource for the entire MS community, improving lives today through vital services and support. MSAA provides numerous programs and services at no cost including: a Helpline with trained specialists; award-winning publications, including, The Motivator magazine; educational videos, webinars, and research updates; a mobile phone app, My MS Manager™; safety and mobility equipment products; cooling accessories for heat-sensitive individuals; MRI funding; My MSAA Community, a peer-to-peer online support forum; MS Conversations blog; a clinical trial search tool; podcasts; and more. For additional information, please visit www.mymsaa.org or call (800) 532-7667.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a disease of the central nervous system (CNS), which consists of the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord. MS damages or destroys the protective covering (known as myelin) surrounding the nerves of the CNS and can potentially injure the nerves as well. This damage causes reduced communication between the brain and nerve pathways. Common MS symptoms include visual problems, overwhelming fatigue, difficulty with balance and coordination, depression and cognitive issues, and various levels of impaired mobility. The prevalence of multiple sclerosis is estimated at nearly one million people nationwide and most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 50. MS is not contagious, and researchers continue to look for both a cause and a cure.

SOURCE Multiple Sclerosis Association of America