The Murieta Inn And Spa Names New General Manager

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Murieta Inn and Spa, managed by Marcus® Hotels & Resorts, today announced the appointment of Samuel Kelly as the new general manager of the 83-room luxury hotel located in Rancho Murieta, Calif.

Kelly brings with him more than 30 years of management experience in the hospitality industry including a comprehensive background in hotel and food and beverage management. Prior to joining The Murieta Inn and Spa, Kelly served as general manager of the Marriott St. Louis West and has held various general manager positions throughout the last three decades at multiple properties. His extensive responsibilities have included business development, marketing, operations, guest relations and personnel.

"Samuel's significant hotel management experience and concentration in luxury and new hotels make him an exceptional choice as the new general manager of The Murieta Inn and Spa," said Carl Dees, vice president of operations for Marcus Hotels & Resorts. "We look forward to seeing the hotel continue to thrive under his leadership."

Kelly will immediately oversee all hotel activities at The Murieta Inn and Spa, furthering the hotel's mission to develop and deliver a destination resort experience with unique luxury style.

"The Murieta Inn and Spa is truly an incredible property with an extraordinary staff of committed professionals," said Kelly. "I look forward to not only becoming part of this talented team, but also the vibrant community of Rancho Murieta."

About The Murieta Inn and Spa



Nestled between the rolling hills of Rancho Murieta and the panoramic Sierra Nevadas in the greater Sacramento area, the luxurious Murieta Inn and Spa features 83 charmingly appointed guestrooms and suites, farm-to-fork inspired restaurant and bar, The Gate, and the tranquil Cupola Spa and Salon. Found within the development containing the renowned Murieta Equestrian Center, The Murieta Inn and Spa offers a relaxing experience unique to the region. Influenced by the classic Spanish Hacienda style, the hotel features many luxurious and modern amenities including an inviting resort-style pool and lavish hot tub, fitness center and up to 15,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space offering the latest state-of-the-art technologies ideal for weddings, special occasions, corporate meetings and executive retreats. This Northern California retreat offers the perfect balance of fun and relaxation for golfers, equestrian enthusiasts, wine lovers and leisure travelers alike. For more information about The Murieta Inn and Spa, please visit the hotel online at https://themurietainn.com/. The Murieta Inn and Spa is managed by Marcus® Hotels & Resorts. Follow the hotel on Facebook, Instagram (@themurietainn) and Twitter (@themurietainn).

About Marcus Hotels & Resorts



Marcus Hotels & Resorts owns and/or manages 21 hotels, resorts and other properties in the U.S. The company's distinctive portfolio includes city-center meeting hotels, upscale resorts, historic properties, and premium branded and independent first-class hotels. Marcus Hotels & Resorts is an approved operator for all major lodging brands. A leader in the hospitality industry since 1962, Marcus Hotels & Resorts creates asset value for hotel owners through its expertise in management, development and product repositioning. This includes hotel food and beverage concepts developed by its Marcus Restaurant Group, featuring premier brands such as Mason Street Grill, ChopHouse, Miller Time Pub & Grill and SafeHouse Restaurants. For more information, please visit: http://www.marcushotels.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@MarcusHotels).

