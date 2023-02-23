The Murky World of Tennis Match-Fixing Explored in New Novel "THE CHALLENGER"

Author Rowan Rossler weaves the corruptive element of tennis betting into a moving story of resilience over adversity.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Free Form Productions today announced their latest book release. The Challenger, Rowan Rossler's second instalment in The Hustlers Trilogy book series, will be published globally on March 7, 2023, said CEO Andréa Fehsenfeld.

Author Rowan Rossler The Challenger By Rowan Rossler

Inspired by Rossler's lifelong passion for tennis, The Challenger transports readers into the budding relationship between a famous but struggling motivational guru and the volatile, underperforming tennis prodigy who hires her to mount his career comeback. Set against the backdrop of the Challenger Tour, the second tier of men's professional tennis proves a worthy dramatic stage for this emotionally charged story that also speaks to the power of love as a fierce catalyst to help redefine our legacies.

The story behind the book:

"Romance is the primary platform for all my books," says Rossler, "but I seek out character worlds that can provide a layer of intrigue to elevate the stories into page-turners. I chose the Challenger Tour as the narrative backdrop because it historically has had more issues with players throwing matches. Two lovers struggling with turbulent pasts and unexpectedly embroiled in the underbelly of tennis match-fixing felt like a winning combination of potent elements. How these combined storylines play out creates a propulsive third act."

An unconventional May/December interracial romance underpins this spirited tale of love conquers all and will intrigue readers around the globe. The Challenger releases wide on March 7th in eBook and paperback formats.

About the author:

Rowan Rossler was born in Vancouver, Canada and took her first trans-Atlantic flight at six months of age. The travel bug has never left her bones. The Hustlers Trilogy is a romance series inspired by her love of globe-trotting adventure and the bold self-employed men and women who make the world a better place. The Challenger is her second novel.

The Challenger

ISBN #978-1-7774388-2-1E: #978-1-7774388-3-8 / TPB $12.99/ 325 Pages / Pub date: March 7, 2023

