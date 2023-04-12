The Muse and Fairygodboss Announce 2X Olympic Gold Medalist Tobin Heath, Author Joanna Coles, and Former WNBA President Lisa Borders Among Speakers Presenting at Inspiration Summit 2023

The third annual, free virtual event on April 13th features interactive sessions and talks from industry experts on navigating the challenges of the modern workplace

NEW YORK, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairygodboss , the largest career community for women, and The Muse , the go-to destination for the next-gen workforce to research companies and careers announced an all-star line-up of speakers including professional soccer player & 2X Olympic Gold Medalist Tobin Heath, former WNBA President Lisa Borders and former Cosmopolitan Editor in Chief and author Joanna Coles for the Inspiration Summit 2023.

This is the third year for this annual event, which will take place virtually on Thursday, April 13th, 2023 and is open to all Fairygodboss community members, professional women, and their allies for free.

The Inspiration Summit aims to empower women with knowledge and skills to navigate the challenges and rewards of the modern workplace. The summit is packed with incredible industry experts, meaningful discussions, and interactive sessions. Participants will learn valuable strategies to level up their careers, boost their earning potential, overcome burnout, and foster allyship among women in the workplace.

The lineup of inspirational speakers includes:

Tobin Heath , 2X Olympic Gold Medalist, Professional Athlete and Co-founder of Re--Inc

2X Olympic Gold Medalist, Professional Athlete and Co-founder of Re--Inc Joanna Coles , Former Chief Content Officer, Hearst Magazines, Board Member, Snap, Inc!, Sonos, Bark, Producer, The Bold Type and Author, Love Rules

, Former Chief Content Officer, Hearst Magazines, Board Member, Snap, Inc!, Sonos, Bark, Producer, The Bold Type and Author, Love Rules Stacy London , Style Expert and Menopause Advocate

, Style Expert and Menopause Advocate Lisa Borders , Co-Founder & CEO, Golden Glow Media; Host, "Enlightened" Podcast; former President of the WNBA; named by People magazine as one of their 25 Women Changing the World

, Co-Founder & CEO, Golden Glow Media; Host, "Enlightened" Podcast; former President of the WNBA; named by People magazine as one of their 25 Women Changing the World Bea Arthur , Founder + CEO, The Difference

, Founder + CEO, The Difference Nayeema Raza , Producer & Co-Host Of "On With Kara Swisher" New York Magazine

, Producer & Co-Host Of "On With Kara Swisher" New York Magazine Oladotun Idowu , Founder, Sisters In Media

, Founder, Sisters In Media And more!

Sessions will include discussions on allyship, how to take back your power via mindset management, strategies for returning to work, harnessing creative thinking for impactful innovation, overcoming exhaustion and burnout, negotiating and advocating for yourself, and more!

The Fairygodboss Inspiration Summit is sponsored by: Achieve, Career Group Companies, Dow, GE Power, Infosys, DISH Network, Pfizer, and others.

For more information about the event and to reserve a spot, visit Inspiration Summit 2023 .

