The Muse Launches Maya: An AI-Powered Career Assistant Leveraging 10 Years of Trusted, Expert Articles and Resources

Maya uses generative AI to improve career discovery and advice

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Muse, a trusted destination for jobs and workplace insights, announces the launch of Maya, a generative AI-powered tool offering personalized career advice, guidance, and support, leveraging the company's extensive library of career articles and expert resources.

Maya not only answers direct, specific questions about finding a job, navigating work life or changing careers, but also hand-picks Muse-reported articles that lend additional insights from recruiters, career coaches, HR experts and entrepreneurs.

Maya only taps into The Muse's vast content database for answers, rather than crawling the web for information, preventing the questionable search results someone might get using a generic AI platform.

"The world is evolving, and the way people search for jobs and advice is shifting towards interactive platforms that offer engaging, actionable, and personalized content. Maya is just the beginning of an exciting lineup of products we're launching this year to elevate our users' experience and drive exceptional results for our corporate partners." said Jason Fox, Chief Innovation Officer of The Muse.

"Over 70 million visitors visit our websites annually, and Maya enables us to provide a fresh and more relevant path to educate, and help users discover new careers and companies. Maya is the next step in our Day 1 mission - help individuals find careers they love at companies where values, mission and purpose are aligned," said David Bethoney, President of The Muse.

About The Muse

The Muse, including its platforms www.themuse.com, www.fairygodboss.com, and www.purpose.jobs, attracts 70 million annual users, primarily Gen Z and Millennial professionals. According to user surveys, over one-third of The Muse's audience does not use LinkedIn or other high-volume job sites to explore career opportunities, making The Muse a unique destination for employer content and jobs. Pioneering the field of employer branding for over a decade, The Muse serves Fortune 2000, mid-market, and public sector employers, including federal government agencies.

