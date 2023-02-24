The Museum of Science and Industry Travels Back to 79 A.D With Pompeii: The Exhibition

CHICAGO, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Museum of Science and Industry (MSI) invites guests to step back in time and experience one of nature's most powerful moments in Pompeii: The Exhibition. This world-renowned collection of priceless artifacts and hands-on multimedia productions is staged in 79 A.D., just hours before life in Pompeii was simultaneously fixed and lost in time for centuries by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius.

Chevy Humphrey, President, and CEO of MSI, spoke to the exhibition's fusion of history and technology saying, "The blend of scientific discovery and media-rich way of retelling history allows visitors to experience the awe of nature and human ingenuity. We're thrilled to bring this innovative exhibition to Chicago and provide our guests with the ability to travel through time and immerse themselves in Pompeii with breathtaking, real-life examples of archeology, geology, earth science, art history, culture, and more."

The exhibition depicts daily life in Pompeii through an incredible combination of projections, audio, video, and photographic murals supplemented by more than 150 priceless artifacts on display from the unparalleled collection of the Naples National Archaeological Museum in Italy. These artifacts, which include gladiator armor, weapons, pots, furniture, jewelry, medical instruments, and many more objects, provide a comprehensive view of how the people of Pompeii lived, loved, worked, worshipped, and found entertainment before disaster struck in this bustling commercial port and strategic military city.

The exhibition also includes completely immersive experiences showing holographic gladiatorial combat, a brand-new 3D experience which takes visitors through the different stages of the Mt. Vesuvius eruption, and finally a 4D theater that simulates Mount Vesuvius's deathly impact on this ancient city. This all culminates with the reveal of full-body casts of human forms who perished during this incredible volcanic event.

"The story of Pompeii's destruction and preservation is well-known around the world for providing a perfect encapsulation of life during the Roman time," John Norman, President of World Heritage Exhibitions, producers of POMPEII: The Exhibition, said. "We wanted to bring this historical event back to life and allow visitors to relive it vividly. By combining priceless artifacts with multimedia productions, we have created an authentic, captivating retelling of life in Pompeii."

Pompeii: The Exhibition is open from February 23rd to September 4th, 2023. The exhibition requires a timed-entry ticket. Advance reservations are highly recommended. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.msichicago.org/pompeii.

About MSI

The Museum of Science and Industry (MSI) offers world-class and uniquely interactive experiences which inspire the inventive genius in everyone. As one of the largest science museums in the world, from groundbreaking and award-winning exhibits to hands-on opportunities — a visit to MSI is guaranteed to connect fun and learning. MSI is committed to offering comprehensive educational programs — for students, teachers, and families — that make a difference in local communities and contribute to MSI's larger vision: to inspire and motivate children to achieve their full potential in STEAM - science, technology, engineering, art and math. The Museum is grateful for the support of its generous donors and guests, who make its work possible. MSI is also supported in part by the people of Chicago through the Chicago Park District. For more information, visit msichicago.org or call (773) 684-1414

About World Heritage Exhibitions

World Heritage Exhibitions (WHE) is renowned for producing, promoting, and designing the finest quality museum content on the globe. Their exhibitions have captivated, educated, and inspired visitors in virtually every major market on the planet. With a combined 150 years of exhibition experience, the WHE executive team has been responsible for touring many of the world's most valuable treasures, including objects from King Tutankhamun's tomb, relics from Cleopatra's Royal Palace, artifacts from the Titanic, items from the discovery of Pompeii, and more. Their exhibitions have now been enjoyed by over 30 million people spanning six continents, and their collective expertise has come together in one of the industry's most influential touring exhibition companies.

In 2021, World Heritage Exhibitions became a part of NEON, a global leader in immersive experiences that is responsible for the touring phenomena "Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.," "AVATAR: The Experience," "Jurassic World: The Exhibition," and more. WHE and NEON have brought their expertise together to launch the awe-inspiring, artifact-based exhibitions "Ramses the Great and the Gold of the Pharaohs" and "Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru." Coupled with some of the most successful artifact exhibitions on tour: "Mummies of the World: The Exhibition;" "Pompeii: The Exhibition;" "Victoria the T. rex;" and "Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away," their collective exhibition and I.P. portfolio now highlight some of the most significant items and events in history with many of the most sought-after I.P. properties.

