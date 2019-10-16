The Museum of Stupid Cancer to be Unveiled at the Stupid Cancer 2019 TOAST Gala

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stupid Cancer, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to support adolescents and young adults affected by cancer, today announced a unique "pop up" museum that will offer an intimate look at personal items that helped adolescent and young adult cancer survivors get through their diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship. The museum will be launched at the Stupid Cancer 2019 TOAST gala, October 23rd in New York City.

"People affected by cancer often find meaningful and important items that give them hope, motivation, and comfort during their journeys," Stupid Cancer CEO Alison Silberman says. "This year, we decided to use our annual TOAST gala as a platform to showcase those personal items, original art pieces, writings, videos and music that were critical to each individual cancer survivors' journey. We are excited and grateful to be able to share these cherished keepsakes and memories through The Museum of Stupid Cancer."

The goal behind the Museum of Stupid Cancer is to end isolation and empower young adult survivors to share their stories with others. Stupid Cancer advocates for the adolescent and young adult cancer population through its innovative, award-winning programs and services. Each year, 77,000 adolescent and young adults (ages 15-39) are diagnosed with cancer in the United States alone. That's one every eight minutes.1

This year's TOAST gala will take place on Wednesday, October 23rd, at SECOND in New York City at 7 PM. Proceeds from this event will help raise scholarship funds for Stupid Cancer's CancerCon, the largest and longest running conference for the adolescent and young adult community. CancerCon brings together young adult cancer patients, survivors, caregivers, supporters, nonprofits, and clinical partners for a weekend of support, empowerment, and connection.

Silberman continued, "Stupid Cancer was founded by a survivor for survivors. For us, this gala is a time to look back on the people who have touched our lives, our accomplishments throughout the years, and our plans to inspire and encourage many more in the future."

