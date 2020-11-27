The Museum of Tolerance Hosts a Thanksgiving Family Event, An Exclusive Screening for the Film SKY BLOSSOM: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Museum of Tolerance, a multimedia museum that examines racism and prejudice with a strong focus on the history of the Holocaust, is pleased to host an exclusive screening for a new documentary by award-winning national anchor Richard Lui entitled, SKY BLOSSOM: Diaries of The Next Greatest Generation — an uplifting film on students taking care of family with disabilities in civilian and military families.

The event on Monday, Nov. 30th (6 pm PST/ 9 pm EST) includes an exclusive livestream of the film followed by a panel presentation with director Lui; Asian Americans Advancing Justice CEO Connie Chung Jo; Brotherhood Crusade President & CEO Charisse Bremond-Weaver; Executive Vice President Arnulfo De La Cruz of the long-term caregivers union SEIU 2015; and Margaret Barron, executive director of Alzheimer's Association California Southland; moderated by Nikki Novak, national entertainment host and correspondent for Fandango.

Special guests include the Alvarado Family of Long Beach, California, one of five families whose story is shared in the film. Registration is available online at https://www.museumoftolerance.com/events/sky-blossom.html

SKY BLOSSOM is an uplifting film on today's students taking care of family with disabilities across America. See five young caregivers, over three years of filming, learning to be Care Heroes. They step forward to help family members at home, who are often disabled or chronically ill. From every color, class, community — civilian and military — these children show us joy despite difficulty.

While many are not even in college yet, these young caregivers stay at home to care for family members with tough medical conditions, doing things often seen only in hospitals. They are cheerleaders, part-time workers, and college students who live double lives, quietly growing up as America's next greatest generation.

"We are pleased to collaborate with the Museum of Tolerance to share the unheard voices of these five extraordinary families who have faced hidden challenges with bravery, self-sacrifice and love," said Lui. "Family caregivers are the silent heroes that provide the backbone of our healthcare system, and whose numbers are accelerating in the pandemic."

Lui produced the film in collaboration with Oscar-nominated filmmaker Jean Tsien, Emmy-nominated actor David Hyde Pierce; television personality Montel Williams; Medal of Honor recipient Col. Jack Jacobs; and Linda Hope, CEO of the Bob Hope Foundation— all of whom understand firsthand what it means to serve as a family caregiver and tried to share this experience with the audience through the film's verite style.

Named a 'Top Documentary Feature Contender' for the 2021 Awards Season by Variety Magazine, the premiere caps a four-year production journey, with over $1 million in in-kind donations and pro bono work from organizations and individuals across the nation.

The students caring for the veterans in these five families are from every region of the nation:

The Alvarado Family – a Latino American family from Long Beach, California . Brian is a Marine who worked in the burn pits, now lives with throat cancer and skin auto-immune disease. Daughter Rhianna, age 12, and his wife, Rocio care for him. The Allen Family – a family with Native American ancestry from McMinnville, Tennessee . Chaz, the father, is an Army veteran and a double amputee with a fused arm. Deryn, age 16, and Ryann, age 13, along with wife Jessica, share caregiving responsibilities. The Grier Family – an African American multi-generational family from Wexford, Pennsylvania. Grandfather Rob Sr., an Air Force veteran is a football civil rights icon. His caregivers are granddaughter Camille, age 16, and eldest son, Rob Jr. The Kapanui Family – a Native Hawaiian family from Waimea, Hawaii . Grandfather Bobby Nawai is an Army veteran with Alzheimer's and dementia. His caregivers are grandchildren Kamaile, age 23, and Kaleo, age 18. The Ploof Family – a White European American family in Howell, Michigan . The father, Bill, is a Navy veteran amputee with diabetes, who suffered several strokes. His caregivers are daughters, Jenna, age 22, and Abbey, age 13.

SKY BLOSSOM is presented by Title Sponsors AARP, Alzheimer's Association, EMD Serono, Seniorlink, and Wallace H. Coulter Foundation; in cooperation with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation.

To learn more about the film, visit www.skyblossom.com .

Media Contacts:

Kathy Chow – [email protected]

Christine Dunn - [email protected]

David Magdael - [email protected]

SOURCE Sky Blossom Films

Related Links

https://skyblossom.com/

