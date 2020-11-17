The Music Biz is challenging, scary, and full of the unknown: entertainment attorney Kamal Moo wants to help you avoid mistakes along the way

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In The Straightforward Guide to the Music Biz, Kamal Moo, an entertainment lawyer, breaks down the industry in a way that will both educate and support artists whose goals include success, and hopefully stardom.

As Moo notes, "the purpose of this book is to be more of a reference handbook or practical manual, so you'll find that I don't spend too much time discussing abstract legal or business theories. Also, that's why the chapter titles are so straightforward – I'm just trying to give you the distilled information as efficiently as I can. Hence the title of this book."

Among the topics covered:

Copyrights

Mechanical Licenses

Musical Compositions vs Sound Recording

Music Publishers

Starting a Band; General Partnerships

Record Deals

Starting an Indie Label

Recording Artist Agreements

Producer Agreements

Artist Managers

Talent Agents

Music Attorneys

More.

As a former artist manager turned entertainment lawyer, Kamal Moo seeks to pass along his experience and knowledge and give readers the tools they need to make sound business decisions. Whether the youngest artists and songwriters (or their families and guardians), or seasoned veterans, readers of The Straightforward Guide to the Music Biz will find guidance they can use to make wise decisions.

Kamal Moo, Esq. is a graduate of the University of Southern California and Southwestern Law School. Throughout his career, he has represented musicians from various genres of music as both personal manager and attorney. He has negotiated small indie deals and multimillion-dollar agreements, and everything in between. His clients include recording artists, producers, record labels, music publishers, and other figures in the entertainment industry. A frequent lecturer on the music industry, he also teaches music publishing at Southwestern Law School. He is the author of The Straightforward Guide to the Music Biz (Rocksteady Media, LLC). https://www.kamalandrew.com/

