The Music Center Becomes First Performing Arts Center to Obtain UL Verified Healthy Buildings Mark for Indoor Air Quality

The Music Center Becomes First Performing Arts Center to Earn UL Verified Healthy Buildings Mark for Indoor Air Quality

"The Music Center takes our responsibility as a civic anchor institution very seriously and is committed to giving audiences not only the best, but also the safest experience possible. After 57 years and tens of thousands of performances, The Music Center has extensive experience as 'people movers,' coordinating logistics and crowd control, and, now, has enhanced its commitment to environmental safety," said Rachel S. Moore, president and CEO, The Music Center. "The Music Center has conferred with health and safety experts to implement multiple measures, from investing in indoor air quality to enhancing cleaning procedures and creating touchless environments. While we assess our indoor air quality annually, the steps we have taken now underscore the priority we place on the wellbeing of all who visit and work at The Music Center, from the time they enter the parking garages to the time they return home."

"The Music Center is very proud of achieving this UL milestone, and we have plans in place for continual advancement of IAQ. Because air flow and circulation are critical to creating a safe environment, we upgraded all our filters throughout the campus' HVAC systems, rebalanced the mix of recirculated and fresh air and maximized recirculation times for the air coming through the complex," added Howard Sherman, executive vice president and chief operating officer, The Music Center. "Audiences already know they can trust us for presenting world-class performances, so it was important that we also give them peace of mind when they visit and enter our buildings. The health and safety of our patrons, artists and employees will always be our first priority."

Backed by more than a century of safety work based on science, data and evidence, UL's Verified Healthy Building Program was developed over the past year to address the urgent response necessary to stop COVID transmission. The UL Verified Healthy Buildings program utilizes testing methods that verify indoor air quality and are aligned with industry-recognized, third-party organizations such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), the World Health Organization (WHO) and the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHREA), among others.

In addition to the UL verification, The Music Center also worked with the County of Los Angeles to address both current needs and future planning to maintain high standards of security, sanitation and safety. While monitoring new public health innovations, The Music Center will continually update campus procedures for both outdoor and indoor events and performances as they pertain to entry areas, lobbies, restrooms, seating areas, box office, stage and backstage, food and beverage preparation and the administrative offices for The Music Center organization and its resident companies, Center Theatre Group, LA Opera, LA Phil and the Los Angeles Master Chorale.

Other actions The Music Center is taking include:

Creating the new staff position of Director of Security and Safety and certifying key Music Center employees through the CAL/OSHA COVID-19 Training program;

Developing an Enhanced Cleaning Program designed specifically for The Music Center with its housekeeping partner, ABM, that will use a suite of medical grade disinfection tools and new schedules to ensure expedient cleaning of the entire campus;

Creating contactless environments and procedures that minimize surface contact and eliminate unnecessary touches, such as touchless restroom flush valves and faucets;

Installation of wall and hand sanitizer dispensers;

Installation of signage enforcing social distancing and mask wearing guidelines; and

Installation of signage directing public entrance and exit guidelines.

More details about the safety protocols embraced by The Music Center and what guests will do once they return to the campus will be released in the near future. Information is available now at musiccenter.org/safety.

About The Music Center

The Music Center convenes artists, communities and ideas with the goal of deepening the cultural lives of every resident in Los Angeles County. The non-profit performing arts organization has two divisions: TMC Arts and TMC Ops. TMC Arts, The Music Center's programming engine, provides year-round programming inside The Music Center's four theatres, on Jerry Moss Plaza, outside at Grand Park—a 12-acre adjacent green space—in schools and other locations all over Los Angeles County and on a digital platform called The Music Center Offstage. TMC Arts presents world-class dance with Glorya Kaufman Presents Dance at The Music Center, free and low-cost public concerts and events, as well as K–12 arts education programs along with workshops, performances, interactive experiences and special events on The Music Center Offstage. TMC Ops manages the theatres, the Plaza and Grand Park on behalf of the County of Los Angeles. The Music Center is also home to four renowned resident companies—Center Theatre Group, Los Angeles Master Chorale, LA Opera and LA Phil. For more information, visit musiccenter.org. Follow The Music Center on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @MusicCenterLA.

