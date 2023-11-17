The music market to grow by USD 70.02 billion from 2023 to 2028; Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., and more among key companies- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The music market size is expected to grow by USD 70.02 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will be progressing at a CAGR of 12.57% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing adoption of digital music is notably driving the music market. However, factors such as Illegal downloads and piracy may impede market growth. The market is segmented by end-user (individual and commercial), source (recording, live, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the music market including Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Aspiro AB, Bertelsmann SE and Co. KGaA, Curb Records Inc., Deezer SA, Kobalt Music Group Ltd., NORTHERN MUSIC Co. Ltd., Pioneer Music Co., Sirius XM Holdings Inc., Sony Group Corp., Spotify Technology SA, Tencent Music Entertainment Group, THEME MUSIC Co. Pvt. Ltd., Universal Music Group NV, Vivendi SE, Warner Music Group Corp, Yamaha Corp., and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Music Market 2024-2028

Music Market 2024-2028: Company Analysis

Alphabet Inc: The company offers music services such as YouTube music with and without ads.

Music Market 2024-2028: Segmentation

End-user

The individual segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This segment is driven by factors that are driving down the cost of internet services and giving people access to music services on mobile devices, like developments in network infrastructure. In addition, due to the increased use of 4G and 5G services, there has been a marginal increase in mobile data traffic.

Geography

North America is estimated to contribute 43% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US, with its high population spending capacity, is one of the key markets in North America which are driving market growth across the region. In addition, collaboration between artists and obtaining exclusive rights to their songs or acquisitions of small companies in the music industry are creating opportunities for regional players.



Music Market 2024-2028: Key Highlights

Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist music market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the music market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the music market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of music market companies

Music Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.57% Market Growth 2024-2028 USD 70.02 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

ToC:

Excustive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market Segmentation by Source

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

