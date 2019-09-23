The mycosis fungoides therapeutics market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Mycosis Fungoides Therapeutics Market: About this market



This mycosis fungoides therapeutics market analysis considers sales from small molecules and biologics types. Our analysis also considers the sales of mycosis fungoides therapeutics in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the small molecules segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as low cost and easy availability of small molecules will play a significant role in the small molecules segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global mycosis fungoides therapeutics market report looks at factors such as special drug designations, recent drug approvals, and growing incidence of mycosis fungoides. However, slow progressive nature of the disease, dominance of alternative therapies, and stringent regulatory policies may hamper the growth of the mycosis fungoides therapeutics industry over the forecast period.



Global Mycosis Fungoides Therapeutics Market: Overview



Special drug designations



Mycosis fungoides is the most common type of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Most of the drugs being developed for the treatment of mycosis fungoides have been receiving special designations from regulatory bodies such as the US FDA and the EMA. Many of these drugs have received designations such as the Orphan drug designation and Breakthrough Therapy designation. Vendors who have received the Orphan drug designation for their drugs get certain regulatory and tax benefits. Similarly, the Breakthrough Therapy designation is granted by the US FDA to drugs that have displayed a superior efficacy and substantial treatment advantages over other drugs that are currently available in the market for the treatment of the same indication. Breakthrough therapy designation also confers vendors with a priority review status over other drugs that are being evaluated by the regulatory body. These factors will contribute to an increase in the sales of drugs to treat mycosis fungoides, fueling the mycosis fungoides therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



Strong R&D of pipeline molecules



Various pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are conducting research on developing therapeutics to capture the unmet need for highly effective therapeutics that can either provide long-term relief from the indication or cure the indication. To increase the customer base and remain competitive, vendors are developing highly effective biologics, targeted therapies, and small molecule-based therapies. As a result, the mycosis fungoides therapeutics market has been recording strong R&D of pipeline molecules. The expected launch of biologics will shift the therapeutic landscape for mycosis fungoides toward biologics, contributing to mycosis fungoides therapeutics market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of a few major players, the global mycosis fungoides therapeutics market is concentrated. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of few leading mycosis fungoides therapeutics manufacturers, that include Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc., Celgene Corp., Eisai Co. Ltd., Helsinn Healthcare SA, Horizon Therapeutics Plc, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Seattle Genetics Inc., Soligenix Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.



Also, the mycosis fungoides therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence the market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all the forthcoming growth opportunities.



